VIDEO: Perthshire town ‘very lucky’ to avoid serious damage after month’s worth of rainfall in a few days

By Jake Keith
November 1 2021, 2.04pm Updated: November 1 2021, 7.11pm

A community group says Alyth is “very lucky” to have avoided serious damage after a month’s worth of rainfall hit parts of Perthshire in just a few days.

Videos and images show the impact of flooding in the region over the weekend.

People in the town rushed to shore up buildings with sandbags after the burn’s levels surpassed safe levels with water filling several streets.

Darren Gracey, secretary of Alyth Community Support Group, says the town is “very lucky” to have escaped any major issues – after a flood monitoring scheme alerted locals to the danger.

Flooding in Alyth
Flooding in Alyth on Sunday. Supplied by Ashley Boath.

He said: “Many people appeared when the alert went off and helped shore up properties along Springbank Road and the Town Square.

“We managed to get sandbags and Hydro Snakes put in and those seem to have done the job.

“There’s silt and stones that need removed but other than that, things are looking OK.”

The water level in the burn began to rise rapidly from around noon on Sunday.

Car stranded by parapet collapse

An amber alert for flooding was then issued through the new River Track flood monitoring scheme at around 3pm.

Just minutes later, water from the town’s burn began to seep into the Town Square.

It eventually reached 1,600mm before receding and falling to safe levels in the late evening.

Footage from local residents shows water throughout the centre of the town.

In nearby Bridge of Cally, the force of the flood water collapsed a bridge parapet, leaving a car stranded in the middle of the road.

The occupants reportedly left the vehicle and ran to safety amid fears the bridge was unstable.

The floods caused several road closures, including the A926 between Alyth and Blairgowrie and the A924 between Edradour and Bridge of Cally.

The snow gates at the Spittal of Glenshee have also been closed to control traffic flow in the area.

The weather has also caused problems on the railways, with trains having to run at a reduced speed in the Pitlochry area.

John Swinney, Perthshire North MSP and deputy leader of the Scottish Government, has called for Perth and Kinross Council to ensure the structure at Bridge of Cally is safe.

He said: “I am greatly concerned by the very significant impact of flooding in the east Perthshire area, and in particular the collapse of a bridge parapet at Bridge of Cally.

“This was a deeply worrying incident and, combined with road closures as a result of heavy rainfall, has made it very difficult for the public to access Strathardle and Glenshee.

A collapsed bridge in Bridge of Cally
Damage from flooding in Bridge of Cally. Supplied by Rowan Lutton.

“Accordingly, I have written to Perth and Kinross Council to seek clarity over what actions are being taken to address this flood damage, and to emphasise the need to undertake repairs as quickly as it is safe to do so.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said: “I share the public’s deep concern by the severe floods that took place in Blairgowrie and east Perthshire over the weekend.

“I am in contact with other local authorities to ensure that all necessary actions are being taken to deal with the damages as quickly as possible.”

The Courier has contacted Perth and Kinross Council for a response, and an update on the damage.

Flooding at Inch Park in Brechin
Flooding at Inch Park, Brechin. Supplied by Eleanor Mitchell.

Elsewhere, Inch Park in Brechin has also been affected with pictures showing rising water levels covering the grass and path.

Weather set to improve

After a miserable period of rain for much of Scotland, the weather is forecast to improve this week.

Only a few isolated showers are expected, according to the Met Office, mainly confined to northern and western Tayside on Monday night.

There may even be sunny spells in Tayside and Fife on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 11°C.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and bright, with a few scattered showers largely confined across the far north.

It will turn cloudier on Friday with the chance of some patchy rain.

