Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Life-changing’: £4m housing project on Newhouse Road in Perth completed

By Matteo Bell
November 1 2021, 12.28pm Updated: November 1 2021, 6.02pm
The Newhouse Road project is worth £4 million.
The Newhouse Road project is worth £4 million.

A £4 million project to refurbish and build new houses on Newhouse Road in Perth has been completed.

The Caledonia Housing Association development has involved 72 homes in the area being given a full revamp over the past five years, with a further 13 properties being constructed.

Thirty flats were also demolished in order to make space for the affordable homes, which includes townhouses and terraced homes.

‘Ambitious regeneration project’ for Perth

Julie Cosgrove, Caledonia Housing Association chief executive, said: “We knew from the beginning that this was an ambitious regeneration project and we could not be happier with the final results.

“Our team has done a great job of working closely with existing tenants to meet their housing needs at Newhouse Road or a suitable alternative.

“The support and patience from the community has been incredible throughout the entire project and I am sure they are just as impressed with the transformation as we are.”

The Newhouse Road development.

Janine and Darren Forsyth, who have been offered tenancy in one of the new townhouses, said: “We have been living in a three-bedroom flat during lockdown with our daughter and three sons, one of whom has additional needs.

“Being able to have this extra space and our own garden will be life-changing, especially for our son.

“The difference on Newhouse Road since the regeneration has been great. Our refurbished flat was lovely but a tight squeeze for a family of six.

“We are just so pleased to have been able to be rehoused to a larger home, suitable for our needs and to be able to stay in the community.”

Dundee housing ‘crisis’: More kids living in temporary homes as charity calls for action

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier