‘Life-changing’: £4m housing project on Newhouse Road in Perth completed

A £4 million project to refurbish and build new houses on Newhouse Road in Perth has been completed.

The Caledonia Housing Association development has involved 72 homes in the area being given a full revamp over the past five years, with a further 13 properties being constructed.

Thirty flats were also demolished in order to make space for the affordable homes, which includes townhouses and terraced homes.

‘Ambitious regeneration project’ for Perth

Julie Cosgrove, Caledonia Housing Association chief executive, said: “We knew from the beginning that this was an ambitious regeneration project and we could not be happier with the final results.

“Our team has done a great job of working closely with existing tenants to meet their housing needs at Newhouse Road or a suitable alternative.

“The support and patience from the community has been incredible throughout the entire project and I am sure they are just as impressed with the transformation as we are.”

Janine and Darren Forsyth, who have been offered tenancy in one of the new townhouses, said: “We have been living in a three-bedroom flat during lockdown with our daughter and three sons, one of whom has additional needs.

“Being able to have this extra space and our own garden will be life-changing, especially for our son.

“The difference on Newhouse Road since the regeneration has been great. Our refurbished flat was lovely but a tight squeeze for a family of six.

“We are just so pleased to have been able to be rehoused to a larger home, suitable for our needs and to be able to stay in the community.”