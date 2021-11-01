VIDEO: Timelapse shows stunning Northern Lights display over Perthshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

An amazing display of the Northern Lights dancing across the skies above Perthshire has been captured on film by a local photographer.

Andrew Allan’s stunning footage and images show the night sky lit up in what was a two-hour spectacle on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The rare natural phenomenon – also known as the Aurora Borealis – was visible thanks to a solar flare emitted from the sun on Thursday.

Normally Andrew, 24, tours the length and breadth of Scotland in his quest to capture images of our night skies.

However, his latest pictures were taken on a deserted Perthshire country road just 10 minutes from his own front door.

He said: “There had been a lot of media hype built up around the huge solar flare and increased possibilities of seeing the Aurora display.

“I knew I had to get out there but also knew I’d need to find a flat vantage point with a clear northerly view.

“Eventually I stopped on a quiet country road between Perth and Coupar Angus at around 7pm and just sat and waited.

“Keeping watch online to see what was being posted on social media by photographers further north, I knew there was a good chance.

“However, it wasn’t until around 11.30pm on Saturday that the spectacle started to materialise.

“It’s always breathtaking to watch but to have this taking place so close to home was something quite special.

“As well as photographing the display, I also captured the lights as they danced across the skies on film.”

Andrew, who specialises in night-time photography, took up the hobby four years ago.

He continued: “Ever since being a child I’ve been interested in space and astronomy.

‘Scotland offers some of the best views of the night skies’

“I bought an expensive telescope about five years ago which allowed me to take great pictures of the moon.

“But I wanted to capture more of the skies and space above us so started photographing seriously four years ago.

“People don’t always realise that we are so lucky, as Scotland offers some of the best opportunities to view space and the night skies.

“There’s very little light pollution anywhere from Perth heading north, so we are almost guaranteed a great view of what’s up there.”

Andrew’s latest photos have already attracted attention from the 10,000-plus followers he has on his Scotland’s Nightsky Facebook page set up 12 months ago.

And not content with his latest Northern Lights images, he is ready to set off for Norway this week in anticipation of snapping them again.

He added: “The trip has been planned for over two years but because of the pandemic it’s only now that I’m finally able to go.

“I’ve shot the Northern Lights in Iceland before but never in Scandinavia.

“The opportunities to witness the aurora over there are like nowhere else, I’m hoping it will be a special trip.”