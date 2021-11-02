Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire bridge to reopen after flooding causes wall collapse

By Jake Keith
November 2 2021, 3.00pm Updated: November 2 2021, 3.46pm
Bridge damage from the flooding at Bridge of Cally.
A Perthshire bridge damaged during flooding at the weekend is expected to reopen with traffic management in place.

A section of the A93 was closed by police for two days after a large section of wall collapsed into the river below at Bridge of Cally.

The road, which leads through the town from Blairgowrie to Spittal of Glenshee, will likely be opened again on Tuesday afternoon by Perth & Kinross Council after a safety assessment.

The snow gates at the Spittal of Glenshee were closed to reduce traffic congestion but have since been reopened.

The collapsed wall at Bridge of Cally. Supplied by Rowan Lutton.

Heavy rain hit north Perthshire and across Scotland on Friday and Sunday, as well as during spells on Saturday.

Residents in Alyth rushed to shore up buildings when the town’s burn burst its banks on Sunday.

A council spokesperson said it is expected the bridge will reopen to traffic this afternoon with a traffic management system in place.

The collapse of the wall has caused alarm among locals with local councillor Bob Brawn, who also runs the Bridge of Cally shop, describing it as “the worst he had seen”.

A car reportedly drove through a deep pool of water on the bridge just before 3pm, pushing the water against the wall, which then collapsed into the river beneath.

The occupants were forced to abandon the vehicle in the middle of the bridge before running to safety.

The bridge was quickly shut to traffic with signs, fences, and police tape installed.

The area experienced over 75mm of rainfall over two days on Friday and Sunday.

