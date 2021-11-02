Perthshire bridge to reopen after flooding causes wall collapse

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire bridge damaged during flooding at the weekend is expected to reopen with traffic management in place.

A section of the A93 was closed by police for two days after a large section of wall collapsed into the river below at Bridge of Cally.

The road, which leads through the town from Blairgowrie to Spittal of Glenshee, will likely be opened again on Tuesday afternoon by Perth & Kinross Council after a safety assessment.

The snow gates at the Spittal of Glenshee were closed to reduce traffic congestion but have since been reopened.

Heavy rain hit north Perthshire and across Scotland on Friday and Sunday, as well as during spells on Saturday.

Residents in Alyth rushed to shore up buildings when the town’s burn burst its banks on Sunday.

A council spokesperson said it is expected the bridge will reopen to traffic this afternoon with a traffic management system in place.

The collapse of the wall has caused alarm among locals with local councillor Bob Brawn, who also runs the Bridge of Cally shop, describing it as “the worst he had seen”.

A car reportedly drove through a deep pool of water on the bridge just before 3pm, pushing the water against the wall, which then collapsed into the river beneath.

The occupants were forced to abandon the vehicle in the middle of the bridge before running to safety.

The bridge was quickly shut to traffic with signs, fences, and police tape installed.

The area experienced over 75mm of rainfall over two days on Friday and Sunday.