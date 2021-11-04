3,500 photos by Kinross photographer depicting lockdown life to go on display

An error occurred. Please try again.

Thousands of images from a Kinross photographer’s lockdown life project will go on display in the town later this month.

Ross Mitchell’s photos will be projected onto the façade of Kinross Parish Church between 6pm and 10pm on November 26 and 27.

Ross began capturing locals out on their walks in April last year as part of efforts to document pandemic life in his town.

Since then, he has taken around 3,500 photos of people and even dogs out on their walks.

And Ross is delighted that the community will now be able to come together to look back on the last 18 months through the lens of his camera.

Emotional experience

It has been an emotional experience for Ross, particularly when the project reached its first year anniversary.

He said: “I am excited and pleased to be given the opportunity to display my work and share it even further with the Kinross community.

“I think people will be surprised just how many portraits there are because posting them daily on the community page, you only get to see the images of that day.

“You don’t get to appreciate the full extent of the project and just how emotional it is, everyone going through the same thing during these hard and trying times through an uncertain path that we are all on.”

He added: “I am really looking forward to seeing the images being displayed this way and I hope the people that I have captured will take time out of their day to see the display.”

‘A place of sanctuary, a beacon of light and hope’

Throughout his project, Kinross locals have engaged with Ross’ project, which he believes brought people together virtually despite Covid restrictions.

He therefore chose to showcase his work at a location that already brings the community together.

“The reason why I chose the Parish Church is because it is in the heart of the community,” he said.

“It started off documenting the people of Kinross, going out on my daily walk, photographing the people I met on their walks too.

“People really looked forward to seeing the images every night, seeing people that they hadn’t seen since lockdown started, and it became a way for people to see their friends and family that they perhaps hadn’t seen since before the start of the first lockdown.

“It gives me joy that I do that for people. It makes me happy knowing that I’m making people smile.”

He added: “I feel it’s quite fitting that the images should be projected on the church – a place of sanctuary, a beacon of light and hope.

“The people of Kinross is what makes it a community.”

Light Up the Night Kinross-shire

Ross’ exhibition will go ahead during the Light Up the Night Kinross-shire event, during which locals and businesses will light up and decorate their windows.

This year’s theme is People and Places, with locals decorating their windows with a theme that means something to them.

Further details on the event can be found on the Kinross-shire Local Events Organisation website.