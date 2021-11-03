Missing Perth teenager traced safe and well By Emma Duncan November 3 2021, 9.41pm Updated: November 4 2021, 6.07am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Perth teenager reported missing has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed. Amelia Modrzejeska was last seen at about 11am on Tuesday, November 2 on Lewis Place in Perth. Police say she the 14-year-old was traced in the early hours of November 4 and thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Overnight roadworks on A90 between Dundee and Perth to start this month M90 Perth crash: Temporary barrier planned after lorry driver killed in bridge plunge Missing Highland man Mark Young may have travelled to Perth on train Driver dies after lorry plunges off motorway flyover