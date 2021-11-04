Perthshire organisations team up to appeal for donations ahead of ‘a hard winter for many people’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth and Kinross charities are collecting a range of items to help support local people as the winter period begins.

PKAVS, Social Flock, Perth and Kinross Foodbank, Broke not Broken, and Buttons and Bows Baby Bank have teamed up in an appeal to local communities to donate items such as toiletries, clothing and food.

Two collection days will go ahead later this month, where people will be able to drop off any items.

It comes following the highly successful collection for Afghan refugees coming to the area in which thousands of items were donated by the public.

‘A hard winter’

Organisers say this winter is set to be a difficult one, but that locals time and again show their incredible generosity.

Partnership and Communities Manager at PKAVS, Lori Hughes said: “The Perth and Kinross communities sector have worked incredibly hard over the past 18 months to support local people.

“The sector are preparing for what is likely to be a hard winter for many people.

“We’ve seen first-hand in recent months the generosity of our local communities, and it is our hope that folk will feel able to come out once more and show their support for these brilliant organisations.”

Bringing joy alongside necessities

The organisations involved hope the collection will not only help provide necessities but also bring some light to those who receive items.

Chairperson of Broke Not Broken Annie McCormack said: “We are looking for items specifically to give a bit of joy to people having a difficult time over the Christmas period.

“In our hampers, households will also be getting vouchers to spend in local shops and businesses to ease the stresses and strains lots of families in Perth and Kinross feel at this time of the year.”

Eleanor Keheller of Perth and Kinross Foodbank said: “Along with the other groups, we are extremely grateful to PKAVS for supporting us with this community collection.

“We have been making a conscious effort to offer people the essential non-food items along with their emergency parcels.

“Toiletries, household cleaners and nappies are some of the expensive items people are doing without when faced with the choice of food or fuel.

“People don’t often think about donating these items to a foodbank so this collection will help highlight the items we need most.

“We are also providing people with Christmas gifts and we’re short of gifts for men.

“We are very well supported by the people of Perthshire and we hope they get behind this exciting event to support these fantastic charities.”

Anyone who wishes to donate items to the collection can drop them off at PKAVS’ The Gateway on North Methven Street, Perth on November 11 and 12.