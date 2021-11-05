Dental crisis: All you need to know about seeing a dentist in Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dentists spoke out this week about a potential crisis looming for the industry.

But as they push back on Scottish Government plans to remove emergency support next year, what does this mean for you?

We asked local dentists Dr Rami Sarraf, who has four practices in Dundee and Perthshire, and Dr Jeff Ellis from Coupar Angus, to answer the questions you’ll want to know the answers to.

What’s going on?

Dentists are speaking out after the Government’s plans to remove emergency Covid support next April.

They say if it goes ahead, a high percentage might move away from NHS dentistry because it’s not financially viable for them.

The Health Secretary was questioned on the matter in Holyrood this week.

Do I have to pay for treatment?

There is a set scale of fees for NHS dental treatment.

Check ups continue to be free for all, but NHS charges apply to any X-rays or other treatment.

Some people are exempt from charges – for example children, those aged under 26, pregnant and nursing mothers and those on certain benefits.

Unless you are exempt from NHS charges, or have a certificate entitling you to a reduced charge, you pay 80% of the NHS fee for any treatment up to a limit set every year by the Scottish Government.

Full details about where to find our more about the certificate can be found on the NHS Tayside site and NHS Inform gives information on NHS charges and exemptions.

Are all treatments still available?

To receive the full range of dental treatment and care under the NHS, you must be registered with a dentist.

A full range of services is available but physical distancing and enhanced infection control measures are still in place.

And although it is now possible for your dentist to provide aerosol generating procedures (AGPs), there are limited numbers of appointments available for this type of procedure.

AGPs use high-speed instruments, for example dental drills, mechanised scalers and air tooth polishers.

Priority is given to patients with urgent dental problems or from vulnerable groups.

How many patients are dentists seeing in a day?

All procedures take different lengths of time and also depends on surgery hours so will vary.

How quickly can I get an appointment?

Again it’s difficult to say as this varies from practice to practice. It’s also affected by the urgency of treatment need, so those in pain will be prioritised.

What if I don’t have a dentist?

NHS Tayside say they cannot assign you to a dentist, but can provide lists of dentists accepting new NHS patients.

Dentists have the right to choose whether or not to accept you.

To find out who is accepting patients, phone the NHS Tayside Dental Advice Line on 01382 596990.

If you live in Fife and are not registered with a dentist then you can call the NHS Fife Dental Helpline for advice 01592 226555.

What if it’s an emergency?

NHS Tayside advises there is no walk-in service available.

People who require emergency dental care should call 01382 596990 to arrange an emergency appointment in hours.

During evenings, weekends and public holidays (including Christmas and New Year) there’s a single service for emergencies.

To access the NHS Tayside Out-of-Hours service through NHS 24 phone 111.

If you live in Fife and are not registered with a dentist call the NHS Fife Dental Helpline for advice 01592 226555.