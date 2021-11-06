Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth colleagues collect football boots for deprived Colombian children’s team

By Anita Diouri
November 6 2021, 7.00am
Colombian children's football team, Real Cayumba.

Perth colleagues are sending dozens of football boots to a Colombian children’s team after realising many were playing in bare feet.

The workers at engineering company Merlin ERD, are hoping to collect 28 pairs of boots to ensure each Real Cayumba player receives a pair.

Merlin ERD
Merlin colleagues with some of the football boots. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The team is made up of boys and girls aged between seven and 12.

And the colleagues have already begun collecting and cleaning football boots with the aim of sending them across in the coming weeks, having already supplied kits earlier this year.

How did the collection come about?

The idea came after one Perth-based engineer, Santiago Lopez, encountered the team while on a work visit to Colombia.

The Merlin team are delighted to be able to help Real Cayumba enjoy the sport they are so passionate about.

Engineering director Neil Armstrong said: “It feels great to make such a difference for these children.

“They were delighted with the new kits they got in the summer and if they can all have proper football boots by Christmas, they will be so happy.

“We need to find about 30 pairs of boots of any size up to adult seven before the end of next week, then we’ll clean them up and ship them as soon as possible.”

He added: “Saints in the Community led by Danny Griffin have done a brilliant job so far helping to collect boots, but we need more, so if parents want an eco-friendly option for their children’s old boots we can help them as well.”

How can I get involved?

They are based in Puerto Wilches, a municipality in Santander in north east Colombia with a population of around 31,000 people.

Merlin ERD
Saints in the Community representative Danny Griffin and Santiago Lopez of Merlin ERD. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

There are a number of drop off points for anyone who wishes to donate football boots:

  • Jeanfield Swifts, Perth,
  • Saints in the Community, Perth,
  • Merlin House, Perth,
  • Morrison’s Academy, Crieff, and
  • Strathearn Community Campus, Crieff.

Any spare football boots collected by Merlin will be donated to a UK charity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]