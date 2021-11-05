M90 Perth crash: Road reopens after lorry driver dies in bridge fall

An error occurred. Please try again.

Repairs have started on the M90 and A912 near Perth, with a temporary barrier installed on the flyover after a lorry driver died after plunging from it.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the A912 at Craigend between Perth and Bridge of Earn was able to reopen shortly after 5pm on Friday.

The road had been closed southbound due to the incident, which took place at 7.20am on Thursday November 4.

A 55-year-old male driver, Kenneth Cheyne, died after the lorry he was driving crashed through the barrier off the M90 flyover and landed on the A912 carriageway.

Barriers at the side of the flyover had been destroyed and the road was closed southbound as a repair operation got underway to allow it to reopen.

Bear Scotland, which maintains the road, told The Courier a temporary barrier had now been put in place.

Motorists were advised to drive safely in the area whilst permanent repairs are planned.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “Our engineers installed VarioGuard, which is a widely-used proprietary temporary barrier system.

“The Varioguard is a galvanised steel barrier which sits on the road and is fixed to the edge beam. It will provide protection until the permanent repairs are complete.

“Work remains ongoing to clear-up the area and remove contaminated soil from the verge. The safety barrier on the A912 will be repaired as soon as possible.

“Our bridges team will now carry out a further detailed inspection for any damage to the edge beam and then design the repair of the parapet.

“In the meantime, we would advise motorists to drive safely in the area whilst we plan the permanent repairs.”

Sergeant John Learmonth of the Road Policing Unit in Perth said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Cheyne’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“Any information can be passed by calling 101 and quoting 0396 of November 4.”