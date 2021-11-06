Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
11 photos of low-noise fireworks display that lit up Crieff skies

By Katherine Ferries
November 6 2021, 12.13pm Updated: November 6 2021, 1.59pm

There was less bang but an abundance of colourful flare as low-noise fireworks took to the skies above Crieff on Bonfire Night.

Crowds gathered at Dallerie playing fields to watch the spectacular show on November 5.

Organisers opted for a more audible friendly display this year following feedback from members of the local community.

A spokesperson for Crieff Round Table, who put on the display, said: “The fireworks will be low-noise.

“Reading recent local concerns, we felt this was a necessary step.”

All photos by Steve MacDougall.

The low-noise fireworks display

The bonfire in full flow
From left to right is Sophia, Abigail, Lucas and Isla all from Auchterarder
Front row, left to right is Tilly, Hamish, Matilda, Amelie and Amelia with Calum at the back from the Crieff area
Crowds gathered around the bonfire
Crowds watch the bonfire

 

