11 photos of low-noise fireworks display that lit up Crieff skies By Katherine Ferries November 6 2021, 12.13pm Updated: November 6 2021, 1.59pm

Crowds gathered at Dallerie playing fields to watch the spectacular show on November 5.

Organisers opted for a more audible friendly display this year following feedback from members of the local community.

A spokesperson for Crieff Round Table, who put on the display, said: "The fireworks will be low-noise.

"Reading recent local concerns, we felt this was a necessary step."

All photos by Steve MacDougall.

The low-noise fireworks display

The bonfire in full flow

From left to right is Sophia, Abigail, Lucas and Isla all from Auchterarder

Front row, left to right is Tilly, Hamish, Matilda, Amelie and Amelia with Calum at the back from the Crieff area

Crowds gathered around the bonfire

Crowds gathered around the bonfire

Crowds gathered around the bonfire

Crowds watch the bonfire