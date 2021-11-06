11 photos of low-noise fireworks display that lit up Crieff skies

An error occurred. Please try again.

There was less bang but an abundance of colourful flare as low-noise fireworks took to the skies above Crieff on Bonfire Night.

Crowds gathered at Dallerie playing fields to watch the spectacular show on November 5.

Organisers opted for a more audible friendly display this year following feedback from members of the local community.

A spokesperson for Crieff Round Table, who put on the display, said: “The fireworks will be low-noise.

“Reading recent local concerns, we felt this was a necessary step.”

All photos by Steve MacDougall.