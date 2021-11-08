Perth becomes first UK city to gain Unesco City of Crafts and Folk Art title

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth has joined Unesco’s creative city network after becoming the UK’s first City of Crafts and Folk Art.

The Fair City shares the accolade with others across the globe, including Jaipur in India and Egyptian capital city, Cairo.

And Perth representatives believe the title will not only highlight the area’s existing talent but inspire others to get in touch with their creative sides.

Other Unesco awards have been made elsewhere in Scotland, with Dundee named a City of Design, Edinburgh a City of Literature and Glasgow a City of Music.

‘Lead and inspire even greater creativity’

Perth’s application was written during the pandemic, after Perth and Kinross Council consulted craftspeople and makers.

The bid focused on the importance of craft to the history and heritage of the city.

It detailed how craft is essential today with a wealth of creative talent across the whole area.

And it highlighted climate change challenges and plans to include craft to reuse and recycle.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle said: “This is a tremendous accolade for Perth and I am delighted we are now part of Unesco’s Creative Cities Network, as well as the UK’s first City of Craft and Folk Art.

“There are wonderful examples of craft all around us in Perth and Kinross and I am sure this award will lead and inspire even greater creativity.”

Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen added: “Having recently joined the Council I have been struck by the rich history of craft in Perth and Kinross which stretches back hundreds of years and remains hugely important today.

“We are delighted to be joining Unesco’s Creative Cities Network and becoming the first City of Craft and Folk Art in the UK.

“I am sure this will help inspire everyone in our creative industries for generations to come too.”

What does this mean for Perth?

A world recognised badge of quality for an area, being a Unesco city has huge positive impact on a city and the surrounding region.

It can also drive funding and create further working opportunities for creative people.

Chief executive and secretary-general, UK National Commission for Unesco, James Bridge said: “Many congratulations to the city of Perth which has today become the UK’s first Unesco Creative City of Craft and Folk Art.

“Perth Creative City, by joining the growing family of Scottish Unesco designations and using the Unesco network and name, will help make an even more positive difference to the lives of its communities.”