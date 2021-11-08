Six nights of roadworks planned for A9 near Dunkeld

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers are being warned of temporary traffic lights and a convoy system on the A9 at the Dunkeld and Inver junctions during six nights of roadworks.

The work is planned to start on November 14, finishing at 7am on November 20.

Surfacing improvements will be carried out by Bear Scotland while solar-powered LED road studs will also be installed in the future to improve visibility during the hours of darkness.

Some drivers to face diversion during A9 roadworks

The work will take place between 7pm and 7am each night, with temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system in place.

It will also mean the closure of the A923 junction, with a diversion for Dunkeld traffic, utilising the Birnam junction and Perth Road.

Temporary traffic lights will also be place at the A822 Inver junction during working hours. Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.

Although restrictions will be removed outside of the working hours, a 30mph speed limit will be in place during the day.

‘We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These junction improvements on the A9 will create a smoother and consistent road surface, whilst also improving visibility of the junction layout for users of the A9.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption by arranging for the works to be undertaken overnight, using a convoy system to manage traffic along the A9 and local diversion routes to maintain access to Dunkeld.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan their journeys ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

It comes as drivers are facing disruption on the A9 near Pitlochry this week.