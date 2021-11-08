Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Six nights of roadworks planned for A9 near Dunkeld

By Alasdair Clark
November 8 2021, 2.55pm Updated: November 8 2021, 3.36pm
The work will take place overnight

Drivers are being warned of temporary traffic lights and a convoy system on the A9 at the Dunkeld and Inver junctions during six nights of roadworks.

The work is planned to start on November 14, finishing at 7am on November 20.

Surfacing improvements will be carried out by Bear Scotland while solar-powered LED road studs will also be installed in the future to improve visibility during the hours of darkness.

Some drivers to face diversion during A9 roadworks

The work will take place between 7pm and 7am each night, with temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system in place.

It will also mean the closure of the A923 junction, with a diversion for Dunkeld traffic, utilising the Birnam junction and Perth Road.

Temporary traffic lights will also be place at the A822 Inver junction during working hours. Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.

Although restrictions will be removed outside of the working hours, a 30mph speed limit will be in place during the day.

‘We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These junction improvements on the A9 will create a smoother and consistent road surface, whilst also improving visibility of the junction layout for users of the A9.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption by arranging for the works to be undertaken overnight, using a convoy system to manage traffic along the A9 and local diversion routes to maintain access to Dunkeld.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan their journeys ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

It comes as drivers are facing disruption on the A9 near Pitlochry this week.

Roadworks in Perth set to cause disruption for four weeks

