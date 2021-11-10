Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Letham4All: Major renovations at Perth community hub to provide soft play and gym

By Anita Diouri
November 10 2021, 7.30am
Chairman Jon Kidd and Vice-chair Maggie Brown. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

A Perth community hub will undergo major renovations as part of plans to further serve local people.

A community kitchen, soft play area and community gym will be provided as a result of works at Letham Recreation Centre.

Chairman Jon Kidd and vice-chairwoman Maggie Brown. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Letham4All, which supports the community through initiatives such as its community fridge, announced the refit will begin in the coming weeks.

And they described the move as “a dream come true”.

The organisation will hold its last session in the building on November 27, with works to begin soon after.

Letham4All will still provide support at its various other premises across Letham during the year-long renovation.

What will the works bring?

The building in the heart of the community will become more accessible and energy efficient.

And there will be more space for local groups and services.

Letham4All chairman Jon Kidd said: “This is fantastic news.

“We are absolutely delighted to see the refurbishment project begin and are looking forward to seeing how it progresses over the next 12 months.

Chairman Jon Kidd and Vice-chair Maggie Brown. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“We are thankful to Perth and Kinross Council, the Scottish Government and the National Lottery for supporting this exciting work, which will see the building being owned by the community, through Letham4All, when the work is complete.

“The investment in this initiative really highlights the vision and the long-term thinking of Perth and Kinross Council to challenge the inequalities that exist in our area, which have such a detrimental impact on local people of all ages and backgrounds.

“This is prevention in action, a new exciting way of our communities and services working together.”

Board member and vice-chair woman Maggie Brown added: “It is so exciting to see our dream come true.

“We appreciate all the support of the funders but also recognise the work, dedication, and achievements of all the community volunteers who are at the heart of Letham4All.

“This couldn’t have happened with them.”

What will happen during the renovations?

Throughout the renovations, Letham4All will still continue with its community fridge seven days a week from its Rannoch Road premises.

Meanwhile, the Letham4All Youth Work Project will continue run in the Tulloch Community Centre.

Further information about dates and times of Letham4All groups and projects can be found on the Letham4All website.