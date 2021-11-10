Letham4All: Major renovations at Perth community hub to provide soft play and gym

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth community hub will undergo major renovations as part of plans to further serve local people.

A community kitchen, soft play area and community gym will be provided as a result of works at Letham Recreation Centre.

Letham4All, which supports the community through initiatives such as its community fridge, announced the refit will begin in the coming weeks.

And they described the move as “a dream come true”.

The organisation will hold its last session in the building on November 27, with works to begin soon after.

Letham4All will still provide support at its various other premises across Letham during the year-long renovation.

What will the works bring?

The building in the heart of the community will become more accessible and energy efficient.

And there will be more space for local groups and services.

Letham4All chairman Jon Kidd said: “This is fantastic news.

“We are absolutely delighted to see the refurbishment project begin and are looking forward to seeing how it progresses over the next 12 months.

“We are thankful to Perth and Kinross Council, the Scottish Government and the National Lottery for supporting this exciting work, which will see the building being owned by the community, through Letham4All, when the work is complete.

“The investment in this initiative really highlights the vision and the long-term thinking of Perth and Kinross Council to challenge the inequalities that exist in our area, which have such a detrimental impact on local people of all ages and backgrounds.

“This is prevention in action, a new exciting way of our communities and services working together.”

Board member and vice-chair woman Maggie Brown added: “It is so exciting to see our dream come true.

“We appreciate all the support of the funders but also recognise the work, dedication, and achievements of all the community volunteers who are at the heart of Letham4All.

“This couldn’t have happened with them.”

What will happen during the renovations?

Throughout the renovations, Letham4All will still continue with its community fridge seven days a week from its Rannoch Road premises.

Meanwhile, the Letham4All Youth Work Project will continue run in the Tulloch Community Centre.

Further information about dates and times of Letham4All groups and projects can be found on the Letham4All website.