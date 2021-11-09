COP26: Ewan McGregor joins Perthshire school pupils to tell world leaders ‘It’s Action Time’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor has joined pupils at his former school in Perthshire to send a message to world leaders at COP26 in a special song.

Pupils from the primary school at Morrison’s Academy in Crieff have recorded a version of the Band Aid classic Do They Know It’s Christmas.

Instead of the opening line to the song being “it’s Christmas time”, the song tells politicians “it’s action time”.

The youngsters have also appeared in a video for the track, with McGregor singing some of the rewritten lyrics and providing a message at the start.

The Perth-born actor, famous for roles in films including Trainspotting and Star Wars, says in the video: “I hope we, the adults, can address the climate situation so that our children can continue to go to school and be children, and we leave them a better, cleaner world to inherit.”

Meanwhile Midge Ure, who co-wrote the original song, posted online to say he is “honoured” to play his part.

Georgie Delaney, co-founder of The Great Outdoor Gym Company, teamed up with the school’s music teacher Rebecca Hall to make the track.

Morrison’s Academy became involved as Georgie’s son Brandon, a devoted climate activist, is a pupil there.

Brandon set up Save The Planet Academy last year as part of a school project.

The Crieff school is the first to be filmed singing the track, but it is hoped others will take part with several having been invited to join the ‘climate choir’.

Georgie said: “My first ever memory was Live Aid in 1985. Bob Geldof drew people into action then through music.

“I believe we need his spirit now, not for the children but for the grown-ups to act now.

“Politicians, business people, organisations, schools, families, we all need to live more sustainably.

“We have under a decade to do this to prevent irreversible damage and there is no time to waste.”

Pupils ‘want to be heard and make a difference’

Morven Bulloch, primary school head, said: “Our pupils are taught to think independently and are encouraged to be empowered and take on the world.

“In class they have been learning about climate change and why COP26 is such an important event.

“When the school was approached with this opportunity, we were delighted to be involved.

“Our primary pupils sang their hearts out, they want to be heard and make a difference.

“They want to be the agents of change and encourage other pupils and schools to use their collective voices.”