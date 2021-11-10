Perthshire window cleaner unable to work as vehicle damaged by fireworks

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire window cleaner says he is unable to work after vandals have left his 4×4 undriveable using fireworks.

William Miller’s window cleaning vehicle was targeted in his home village of Luncarty on Saturday.

He uses his Honda CRV to carry the tools of his trade around.

The vehicle is now so badly damaged that it cannot be driven until it is repaired.

To make matters worse, William claims police have told him not to get the 4×4 fixed until they have been able to take a look at the vehicle for evidence that might lead them to the culprits.

William, 65, says that potentially thousands of pounds’ worth of damage has been caused by “idiots” who he believes set the fireworks off from the top of his car.

‘Serious damage’ caused by fireworks

He said: “There is some serious damage to my car caused by fireworks.

“The windscreen is cracked and there is burn damage so you can’t actually see out – it’s definitely not safe to drive.

“The paintwork has also been badly burned in several places.

“I use the car for my work so, as long as it’s off the road, I can’t go to work.

“I’m a window cleaner and need that car to carry everything I need for my work.

“I’ve been left in the situation of not only having to pay goodness knows how much, possibly hundreds if not thousands of pounds for repairs, but of not being able to go to work and earn anything because of the mindless vandalism of a few idiots.”

Luncarty is normally such a quiet place… it’s really upsetting for everyone that something like this happened

William says the incident happened when the vehicle was parked outside his daughter’s house on Saturday night.

He has since heard that at least one other car in Luncarty may have been targeted in a similar way, along with reports of fireworks being thrown.

He said: “Luncarty is normally such a quiet place. You don’t expect things like this to happen here.

“It’s really upsetting for everyone that something like this happened.

“I just need to get my car back on the road now so that I can get back to work.

“I hope by getting the word out there, some parents might question their kids about where they were and what they were doing on Saturday night.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a car having been damaged while parked on Scarth Road in Luncarty some time between 8pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Ministers have vowed to introduce further changes to the laws around fireworks after attacks on firefighters on Bonfire Night.

Changes were already introduced in advance of November 5 this year.