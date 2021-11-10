Remembrance day events to return to Tayside and Fife for first time since pandemic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tayside and Fife will fall silent on Sunday as remembrance events take place for the first time since 2019.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the UK’s first collective remembrance traditions and the use of the poppy as a remembrance symbol.

And many parades and services will go ahead this year following the easing of restrictions for large gatherings.

Here, we feature just some of the events taking place across the area.

Dundee

In Dundee, Ninewells Hospital community garden will hold a minute’s silence on Thursday at 11am, to commemorate the fallen.

Afterwards, participants can take part in creating poppies for the garden’s mosaic.

High School of Dundee will hold its annual Armistice Parade on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Remembrance Sunday, the Unicorn Preservation Society will be holding its annual service on HMS Unicorn between 3pm and 4pm.

A spokeswoman said: “We are delighted to restart a tradition that has been taking place on Unicorn for most of the last century, and to honour and reflect on the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in conflicts past and present.

“It is wonderful to be able to host the Remembrance service and welcome people aboard once more.”

The usual Dundee Remembrance Sunday parade and Festival of Remembrance concert will be unable to take place due to the pandemic.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “It is incredibly sad that once again this year we are not able to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our county with the Festival of Remembrance Concert and traditional parade.

“I know residents will still take the time to pay their tributes from home and ensure we remember the sacrifices that our armed forces have made for us.

“Dundee has a proud military history and as Lord Provost, I am always incredibly proud to see each year how the people of Dundee come together to pay their respects.

“In the absence of this year’s usual events, I would encourage anyone who can to donate to the Poppy Appeal.

“May the memory of their commitment, bravery and sacrifice always be remembered.”

Fife

One of the largest events in Fife, on Sunday, takes place in Kirkcaldy.

The parade will muster at the Town House at 10.30am and will make its way to the war memorial, led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.

Captain Andrew Manley, Kirkcaldy Salvation Army’s commanding officer, will hold a short service.

And this will be followed by a two-minute silence at 11am to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in world wars and other conflicts.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman will join ex-servicemen and women and community groups for a wreath-laying ceremony.

There will also be a socially-distanced parade and wreath-laying ceremony in Methil this year.

It will leave Sea Road at 10.40am, arriving at the war memorial at 10.50 for a service led by Rev Gillian Paterson.

Meanwhile, in St Andrews, a service takes place at Holy Trinity Church at 10.40am, followed by a procession to the war memorial at 11.45am.

A wreath-laying ceremony and service starts there at noon.

And Cardenden will host a parade, led by Fife Police Pipe Band.

It will leave the Railway Tavern at 10.45 in time for the service at Auchterderran war memorial.

Meanwhile, in Kinghorn, a parade will leave the Parish Church at 10.45 for a two-minute silence at the war memorial.

Other wreath-laying events are organised in towns and villages across Fife.

Perth

In Perth, Remembrance commemorations will go ahead but on a smaller scale.

On Remembrance Sunday, there will be a shortened service in city centre-based St John’s Kirk but no military or civic parades will go ahead.

A limited number of invited guests will attend the service in line with current coronavirus restrictions.

However, the service will be live streamed for anyone who wishes to watch remotely.

On November 11, veterans and military representatives will be able to pay their respects, with St John’s Kirk open for one hour from 11am for wreath laying.

Wreath layers will be able to enter the Kirk one at a time following a one-way system.

Meanwhile, individual members of the Perth and District Pipe Band will play a lament through the city centre.

Provost Dennis Melloy said: “Unfortunately, coronavirus means this year’s Remembrance Day commemorations cannot take place as normal.

“However, I am pleased veterans will still be able to lay wreaths for their fallen comrades on 11 November.”

And a remembrance service will be held by the Association of Perth Veterans (APV) on Thursday at 11am at the new TRI Service Memorial at the Rear of St John’s Kirk.

Colonel (ret) James MacRae of the APV said: “This will be the first time the APV have been able to hold a proper large-scale parade at their new memorial to honour all those men and women of the armed forces that gave their lives in the service of our country.

“The Memorial represents the three armed services, a Bronze Plaque on the Memorial is inscribed with the Badges of the Navy, Army and Air Force.”

Angus

In Angus, a number of events will be taking place throughout the county.

In Forfar, this year’s service will be held in St John’s Church, East High Street, with everyone seated for 10.45am.

Following the service, a parade will form up outside M & Co. and march down East High Street to The Cross, stopping in front of Town and County Hall.

After a small service and wreath laying ceremony, the parade will march back up the East High Street, turning right into Coutties Wynd, into Academy Street and will halt outside Forfar Legion.

In Arbroath, the annual remembrance parade will meet at 1.30pm in Albert Street.

From there, participants will march to the Cenotaph before meeting back at the British Legion on Helen Street.

Carnoustie will hold a service on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, an Act of Remembrance will be held at the Carnoustie VC Memorial beside Links House and Carnoustie Golf Hotel, at 6pm.

On Sunday the war memorial will host a service at 12.30pm.

In Kirriemuir, there will be a service held at the Cortachy War Memorial and the Oathlaw Tannadice Parish Church at 10am.

Other services will be taking place in towns across Angus on Sunday.