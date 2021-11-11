Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Symphony Orchestra finally takes to the stage after 18-month wait

By Anita Diouri
November 11 2021, 7.30am
Perth Symphony Orchestra.

Perth Symphony Orchestra will return to live performances this weekend after an 18 month wait.

Members are delighted to be back and say the concert will have an upbeat and celebratory feel to it.

The Thieving Magpie Overture by Rossini, Suppe’s Light Cavalry Overture, Mozart Symphony number 40 and Greig’s Peer Gynt Suite will all feature in this year’s performances.

How does it feel to be back performing?

The orchestra began rehearsing again two months ago and members are very much looking forward to once again taking to the stage.

Conductor Allan Young said: “We are really excited to be back performing in Perth Concert Hall after all that has happened.

Perth Symphony Orchestra performed their 60th anniversary in 2014. Picture: Phil Hannah.

“The orchestra started rehearsing in September and initially we had to sort out a different rehearsal venue and we were completely unsure how many of the orchestra members would feel comfortable attending and what the instrumental makeup of the players would be.

“Thankfully numbers were healthy enough to continue rehearsing and to commit to this concert I hope other groups and ensembles will be inspired to take this cautious leap and return to performing.”

He added: “The orchestra is Perth’s very own Symphony Orchestra, and we should be very proud to have one of such a high standard that provides the community with the opportunities of hearing some excellent music.”