Perth Symphony Orchestra finally takes to the stage after 18-month wait

Perth Symphony Orchestra will return to live performances this weekend after an 18 month wait.

Members are delighted to be back and say the concert will have an upbeat and celebratory feel to it.

The Thieving Magpie Overture by Rossini, Suppe’s Light Cavalry Overture, Mozart Symphony number 40 and Greig’s Peer Gynt Suite will all feature in this year’s performances.

How does it feel to be back performing?

The orchestra began rehearsing again two months ago and members are very much looking forward to once again taking to the stage.

Conductor Allan Young said: “We are really excited to be back performing in Perth Concert Hall after all that has happened.

“The orchestra started rehearsing in September and initially we had to sort out a different rehearsal venue and we were completely unsure how many of the orchestra members would feel comfortable attending and what the instrumental makeup of the players would be.

“Thankfully numbers were healthy enough to continue rehearsing and to commit to this concert I hope other groups and ensembles will be inspired to take this cautious leap and return to performing.”

He added: “The orchestra is Perth’s very own Symphony Orchestra, and we should be very proud to have one of such a high standard that provides the community with the opportunities of hearing some excellent music.”