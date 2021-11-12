A window to the soul: Perth shop owner’s Remembrance display is tailor made

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former Army tailor has created a poignant display to commemorate fallen soldiers on the first anniversary of his shop opening in Perth.

Lee ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick put together the decorative tribute in the window of his Princes Street store to mark Remembrance week.

The former Black Watch battalion tailor believes it is more important than ever to pay tribute to the fallen.

Fitz said: “We wanted to do a whole window display to maintain awareness.

“Obviously there’s less people that actually fought in the war still around so I think the more we can show it off, the better – and the more money we can raise for troops that are injured and families that are struggling from current conflicts.”

A new path after serving his country

The tailor opened his shop, Shilling & Fitz, in Aberuthven in November 2019 before moving his outlet to the Fair City almost exactly a year later.

Fitz joined the Army in 1992 as a drummer but after 10 years of travelling the world with the pipes and drums he failed an audio test, meaning he could no longer continue.

He found himself on a new path as the battalion were looking for a regimental tailor.

He said: “The job was to make alterations to the uniforms, kilts and the likes.

“We would maintain the battalion’s number one and two dress.

“I’m doing a lot of the same work that I was in the army but now I’m making more jackets and a lot more civilian clothing, which I really love.

“I always say, the only real difference is that I don’t wear combats at work now.”

After leaving the Army in 2014, Fitz spent time making bespoke sporrans at Margaret Morrison Ltd in Perth before deciding to venture out on his own.

Teaming up with partner Sam Shillingford, the duo soon found themselves bursting at the seams with orders from pipe bands and civilians, as well as earning contracts with the Athol Highlanders, Royal Company of Archers and the Irish Defence Force.

Fitz said: “The Royal Company of Archers especially is something that we’re really excited about, especially being able to work on the uniforms for the Queen’s bodyguard.”

Number 42

A year ago the pair opened Shilling & Fitz at 42 Princes Street.

The number 42 has a special place in Fitz’s life: not only is it the number of his store, but it’s also his regimental number – The Black Watch is known as the 42nd Royal Highland Regiment.

With business booming, Sam has also taken up the opportunity to try tailoring for herself, becoming Fitz’s apprentice – while still running the marketing for the shop.

“I’m getting more involved in the workshop now and I love it.

“I love everything about it.

“It’s nice to get to unlock the door every day and do something that makes people happy.”