Plans for new Perth defibrillator given green light after funding success

By Anita Diouri
November 14 2021, 7.30am
Val Gerard, Alex Gerard, Craig Allardyce, Councillor Chris Ahern and Pat MacIntosh at the disused phone box. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

A new defibrillator is being installed in Perth after funding for the life-saving device was confirmed.

It will be placed in a disused phone box on Bute Drive in North Muirton across from Perth Riverside Church.

The full cost is being covered by the Perth and Kinross Community Investment Fund, with organisers hoping the project will be completed by early next year.

And locals are delighted that the equipment will be readily accessible to local people.

Increasing the chances of saving lives

Community councillors are thrilled with the confirmation after months of planning.

Secretary of North Muirton Community Council Craig Allardyce said: “It’s a fantastic result and we’re very grateful to the Community Investment Fund committee for awarding the funding.

“The Community Council are glad that North Muirton can now have a defibrillator to hand, and increase the chances of saving lives.

The disused phone box across from Perth Riverside Church. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“This is the beginning of our plans – the next stage will see an additional defibrillator added to the outside of North Muirton Community Hall.”

Earlier this year, the community council consulted locals as well as the Community Heartbeat Trust on the plans.

After exploring a number of options for the defibrillator’s placement, organisers decided on the phone box in June.

Defibrillators across Perth and Kinross

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, defibrillators are being put into place in the event they are needed.

Most recently, they were installed in neighbouring Perthshire villages Glencarse and St Madoes.

And in April, four of the devices were installed elsewhere in rural Perthshire after the unexpected death of local man, Olly O’Grady.

The equipment – based in Buchanty, Harrietfield, Chapelhill and outside Glenalmond College – is available for use 24/7.

The community effort for the defibrillators was led by Amanda Farquhar, who worked with locals to raise the thousands of pounds required for their installation.

She said: “This project was sparked by Lindsey Goring, whose lovely partner and father of their two sons, Olly O’Grady, died unexpectedly last year.

“We started aiming for one defibrillator but, such was the amazing response of the community, we can now install four at strategic points round the glen.”