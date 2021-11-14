Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PKAVS Tampon Taxi to launch website which allows users to order products online

By Anita Diouri
November 14 2021, 7.00am
Jenni Keenan of Pkavs. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

PKAVS is to launch a new website for its Tampon Taxi on Monday to allow service users to manage deliveries online.

The Tampon Taxi delivers sanitary products to locals free of charge as part of efforts to maintain period dignity.

PKAVS Tampon Taxi
Jenni Keenan, Amy Bryson and Agnieszka Morrison of Pkavs set up the Tampon Taxi. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

And now it is going digital with support from the Scottish Tech Army (STA), which helped to set up the website.

PKAVS hopes the online platform will help improve efficiency for the Tampon Taxi and its users.

Period dignity

The website will give service users another means of requesting sanitary products in line with PKAVS’ aim to make Perth and Kinross a fairer place.

Empowering communities team manager, Jenni Keenan said: “Period dignity is at the heart of making Perth and Kinross a fairer and more equal place, and is what PKAVS set out to achieve with the Tampon Taxi.

“The new system which the STA has been working with us to develop represents a great step forward for both the user experience, and how we ourselves manage this fast-growing service.

The ease and dignity with which the service can be used is what it’s all about.”

Jenni Keenan.

“The online ordering platform and inventory management system will allow us to make best use of our stretched capacity by improving efficiency, whilst most importantly making the process of ordering free period products even easier for the people of Perth and Kinross.

“For us, the ease and dignity with which the service can be used is what it’s all about.”

What is the Tampon Taxi?

The Tampon Taxi began operating in March last year, initially in Perth. A month later, it expanded to Crieff, Blairgowrie and Kinross.

By November 2020, it had opened up its services to the whole of Perth and Kinross.

Jenni said: “The scheme is open to anyone in the local authority area.

“In terms of the products available, we started out with the essentials – day and night single use pads, one brand of tampons and a range of teen pads.

“We really believe that individuals should have easy access to the products which are right for them.”

