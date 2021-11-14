PKAVS Tampon Taxi to launch website which allows users to order products online

An error occurred. Please try again.

PKAVS is to launch a new website for its Tampon Taxi on Monday to allow service users to manage deliveries online.

The Tampon Taxi delivers sanitary products to locals free of charge as part of efforts to maintain period dignity.

And now it is going digital with support from the Scottish Tech Army (STA), which helped to set up the website.

PKAVS hopes the online platform will help improve efficiency for the Tampon Taxi and its users.

Period dignity

The website will give service users another means of requesting sanitary products in line with PKAVS’ aim to make Perth and Kinross a fairer place.

Empowering communities team manager, Jenni Keenan said: “Period dignity is at the heart of making Perth and Kinross a fairer and more equal place, and is what PKAVS set out to achieve with the Tampon Taxi.

“The new system which the STA has been working with us to develop represents a great step forward for both the user experience, and how we ourselves manage this fast-growing service.

The ease and dignity with which the service can be used is what it’s all about.” Jenni Keenan.

“The online ordering platform and inventory management system will allow us to make best use of our stretched capacity by improving efficiency, whilst most importantly making the process of ordering free period products even easier for the people of Perth and Kinross.

“For us, the ease and dignity with which the service can be used is what it’s all about.”

What is the Tampon Taxi?

The Tampon Taxi began operating in March last year, initially in Perth. A month later, it expanded to Crieff, Blairgowrie and Kinross.

By November 2020, it had opened up its services to the whole of Perth and Kinross.

Jenni said: “The scheme is open to anyone in the local authority area.

“In terms of the products available, we started out with the essentials – day and night single use pads, one brand of tampons and a range of teen pads.

“We really believe that individuals should have easy access to the products which are right for them.”