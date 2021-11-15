Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tokens for Toys: Kinross-based Broke Not Broken could secure £2,000 with your support

By Anita Diouri
November 15 2021, 7.00am
Annie McCormack and and Susan Mitchell from Broke Not Broken. Picture: Kenny Smith.

A Kinross charity and foodbank could secure £2,000 to further support locals tackling poverty this Christmas.

Broke Not Broken is one of four Courier Country charities receiving £1,000 this year as part of our Tokens for Toys giveaway.

But this could be doubled for the foodbank with your help, using the vouchers printed in our newspaper until November 26.

Broke not Broken Kinross
Annie McCormack and Susan Mitchell from Broke Not Broken. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Dundee Bairns, Cupar’s Siblings Reunited and Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL) are also in the running.

Today, Broke Not Broken’s Annie McCormack explains how the £2,000 would help families.

Complexities of poverty

The charity aims to support people of all ages through the challenges of poverty.

“This Christmas, Broke Not Broken will be supporting the families and households that are finding things just that bit more difficult,” Annie said.

“This is due to lots of complex factors.

“Poverty is a complex issue, often a tangle of lots of things that a household is finding difficult to navigate.

Broke Not Broken Kinross
Annie McCormack and Susan Mitchell at the community garden behind the foodbank. Picture: Kenny Smith.

“It can include debt, low wages, increase in living costs, reduction of benefits, illness, domestic abuse, addiction, anxiety.

“Previously we had collected toys for families, this year we have a wish-list of items put together by the families themselves, so we know the items we are passing on are the items they need.

“We often get a huge amount of donations of toys for toddlers, but very little for teenage boys, so this way we can be sure we have the right spread of items.”

Supporting families at Christmas

And as the festive period fast approaches, Broke Not Broken plans to do all it can to help locals find joy at Christmas.

Annie said: “Christmas is a stressful time for families at the best of times, but when you are struggling to make ends meet, it can be even harder.

“We want to alleviate the debt that can accrue, as well as the stress and anxiety tied up with expectations.

“We will also be putting together hampers for households with items for making Christmas a bit more joyful, and will include vouchers for local businesses.”

Broke Not Broken is one of numerous Perth and Kinross organisations that teamed up last week to collect items to help support locals as the winter period begins.

Alongside PKAVS, Social Flock, Perth and Kinross Foodbank, and Bows Baby Bank, the charity gathered items such as gloves, socks, biscuits and mince pies to distribute to local people.