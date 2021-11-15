Perth’s Lord Provost status could be restored after 46 years during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth could regain its Lord Provost status after a 46-year gap.

The prestigious title was held by the city’s civic head for more than three centuries.

But it was “unjustly” removed in 1975, when local government reorganisation saw the formation of the Tayside and Perth & Kinross regions.

Now, councillors have agreed its restoration would raise Perth’s profile across the world and put it on a par with Edinburgh and Glasgow.

And they now plan to submit a bid to a new civic honours competition organised to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The move follows a motion by Conservative councillor Chris Ahern at a full council meeting on Monday

It comes 10 years after Perth secured city status as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, which saw it become Scotland’s seventh city.

‘Greatly enhance the status and standing of Perth’

Councillor Ahern said: “In 1975, (the Lord Provostship) was unjustly removed from Perth because of the formation of Tayside and Perth & Kinross.

“Given this history and the opportunity in next year’s Platinum Jubilee this is the ideal time to apply.

“The title will greatly enhance the status and standing of Perth as a city in Scotland well into the future and it will assist in enhancing civic pride – just as city status did.

“Having a Lord Provost would put Perth on a par with Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

These opportunities don’t come around very often and we should grasp it with both hands.” Councillor Ian James.

“It would elevate Perth’s ambition to be considered as a small, but prosperous and high achieving European city.”

Seconder to the motion, Councillor Ian James said: “Our city continues to expand with significant private and public investment.

“We are very, very privileged to live in a city that’s immersed in so much history.

“And it’s up to us to retain and enhance our proud heritage.

“These opportunities don’t come around very often and we should grasp it with both hands.”

Concerns around the cost of having such a role for Perth, however, was raised in response to the motion.

However, Depute Provost Kathleen Baird highlighted the Lord Provostship would be an “honorary role”.

Meanwhile, Councillor Ahern added: “As far as I am aware, there is no cost (to enter).”

Dissent over Lord Provost title

But as discussions on the motion came to a close, some councillors asked to record their dissent.

SNP councillor Grant Laing, who represents the Strathtay Ward, expressed disappointment on how discussions were handled.

He added the motion should have been put forward by council officers. This would have enabled councillors to ask questions.

Meanwhile, SNP councillor Richard Watters, of the Kinross-shire ward, said he would have liked clarity on what the Lord Provostship would mean for Kinross.