Skydive in memory of Perthshire’s Ruby Stewart raising £10,000 for rare cancer research

By Anita Diouri
November 16 2021, 6.45am
Andy and Claire Stewart with Ruby. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The parents of Perthshire schoolgirl Ruby Stewart, who died of a rare cancer last year, hope to raise £10,000 when they skydive as part of a 14-strong team.

Ruby, of Inchture, was only six when she died of alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma in January 2020 after being diagnosed in 2017.

Ruby Stewart
Claire and Andy Stewart have raised thousands in memory of Ruby. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Claire and Andy Stewart hope to raise the funds for Super Ruby’s Rhabdo Raiser – a fund they set up with Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG) while Ruby was undergoing treatment.

They have already raised an incredible £170,000 for research into the soft tissue cancer.

Now they hope to add to the total when they and their team take to the sky for Ruby’s Giant Jump next month.

120mph skydive

The 14 fundraisers will take on the jump of more than 10,000ft and speeds of up to 120mph at the Auchterarder drop zone on December 11 and 12.

Claire said: “The jump takes place over both days due to the number of people taking part and the amount of daylight available.

“Andy and I will both be jumping on the Sunday and will be there to support the team on Saturday, too.

“We’re expecting it to be absolutely freezing – thermals will be required.

“Hopefully we’ll have a beautiful winter’s day though and get to appreciate the amazing views of central Scotland.”

‘We want to do something that captures her spirit’

Claire and Andy try to “Be More Ruby” in everything they do and always remember her smiles and enthusiasm when doing anything, even things outside their comfort zones.

“It’s something to really challenge us and make us face our fears,” Claire said.

Ruby Stewart
Andy and Claire with Ruby. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“Ruby went through so much in her short life and was so brave throughout. We want to do something that captures her spirit, courage and sense of adventure.

“It’s a perfect example of what Be More Ruby is all about – exciting, fun, adventurous, doing something for others while challenging yourself, being part of a team and bringing people together, with Ruby and the hope of a better future for children with rhabdomyosarcoma at its heart.”

She added: “Ruby would be amazed, excited and would probably want to take part.

“She’d also be grateful, would want to help in whatever way she could, and would be really touched that people were doing such a crazy, courageous thing for her and other children like her.”

Donations can be made on the Ruby’s Giant Jump Justgiving page.

