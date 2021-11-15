Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire born actor Alan Cumming left ‘worn down’ by anti-Scottish sentiment in London

By Alasdair Clark
November 15 2021, 8.01pm Updated: November 15 2021, 8.02pm
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming has spoken about his experiences as a Scot in London

Perthshire native Alan Cumming has told how he experienced ‘prejudice’ in London, with assumptions made about his intelligence because of how he speaks.

The X-Men star said that he experienced anti-Scottish sentiment after moving to London which left him feeling “worn down”.

Speaking on White Wine Question Time podcast, Alan Cumming, who is originally from Aberfeldy in Perthshire, spoke about his experience living across the UK.

He said that often in London assumptions were made about Scottish people and their education.

Alan Cumming was brought up in Aberfeldy

“Being Scottish in London, there is subliminal and also sometimes not subliminal racism about that and sometimes I think it’s a class thing as well.

“But assumptions are made about your intelligence, your education, your worth because of how you sound.

“It’s other people, not just Scottish people, of course, but I have definitely felt it. It was definitely there and it wore you down.

“All my life I had always felt that Scottish-ness was a little less than – that was what the world told me,” he told the podcast, hosted by Kate Thornton.

When I went to New York, all the things that I had been kind of reminded of in London…I was celebrated for

Alan Cumming

But he added that after moving to New York, he found that his Scottish-ness was actually celebrated.

“When I went to New York, all the things that I had been kind of reminded of in London, my Scottish-ness, my difference, the way I sounded, in a negative way, I was celebrated for.

“So that made me feel like I had a place at the table,” he explained.

Alan Cumming tells life story in new memoir

It comes as his new memoir, Baggage: Tales From A Fully Packed Life, is released. In it, Cumming opens up about his life and experiences growing up in Perthshire and his life on screen.

He also charts his journey, which included a spell at the magazines department at Dundee’s DC Thomson before his success on the red carpet.

Interview: Alan Cumming on Dundee mischief, lockdown obsessions and Baggage

 

 

