Could a photo of your pet win you £200? Perth St Johns Rotary Club runs photo contest

By Anita Diouri
November 18 2021, 7.30am
Your favourite pet photo could win you £200.

A favourite photo of your pet could win you £200 in time for Christmas as part of a fundraiser by Perth St Johns Rotary Club.

The club’s online Perfect Pets competition is inviting people from Perth and Kinross and beyond to submit their favourite snaps, until the deadline on Sunday.

And entrants will help support two charities, People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) and Send A Cow, in the process.

Eight categories

There are eight categories in the competition for pets to show off their personalities: Farmyard Friend, Lookalike, Bad Hair Day, Wild and Exotic, Star Quality, Best Buddies, Beautiful Baby, and Sleeping Beauty.

Club President Pam Dickson said: “It’s a fun competition to celebrate our furry, fleecy, feathered, hairy and scaly pets who have proved such a comfort throughout the darkest days of the Covid lockdown.

“Classes are open to everyone and we’ve included some fun categories for those special companions.

“They don’t need to be championship bloodstock, just special to you. There should be a class to suit everyone’s favourite animal companion.”

She added: “Hopefully pet owners everywhere will get behind this fun fundraiser and, who knows, it could win you £200 as an early Christmas present.”

How can I get involved?

Retired Perthshire vet David Ramsay, retired SSPCA Inspector Brian Cowing and Sally McCartney of main competition sponsor Kippen Campbell will face the difficult task of judging all of the entries.

A winner will be selected in each class, with the overall champion securing the £200 prize.

Photos should be in high quality jpeg format and submitted by the closing date, with the winning entries announced on December 3.

Entries and donations to the two charities can be made on the rotary’s website.