‘All I saw were the teeth coming towards me’ — Perthshire man relives shocking dog attack By Lindsey Hamilton November 18 2021, 11.34am Updated: November 18 2021, 4.21pm Sandy Brown, 63, was attacked by a dog in Meigle's Victory Park. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Staffie destroyed after biting nine-year-old’s thigh and refusing to let go in terrifying Fife attack Mother apologises to family over son’s death in dog attack ‘I didn’t think he would make it through the night’: Dog owner’s thanks after pooch mauled in street attack ‘It will kill again’: Owner of dog killed by Staffie in Dunfermline hits out as dog spared death sentence