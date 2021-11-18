M90: Crash near Milnathort leaves road closed

An error occurred. Please try again.

A four-car crash on the M90 near Milnathort left the road closed southbound at rush hour on Thursday, with it reopening several hours later.

An eyewitness said four vehicles seemed to have been involved in the crash, which left traffic queuing.

Traffic Scotland said both lanes southbound on M90 between junction 8 (Arlary) and junction 7 (Hilton) had been closed as a result of the accident shortly after 6pm.

In an update, they confirmed the road had reopened fully at 8:45pm.

CLEAR ❗ ⌚ 20:43#M90 Milnathort Lane 2 (of 2) reopened southbound following an RTC All lanes running ✅#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 18, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35pm on Thursday, 18 November, officers were called to a road crash on the M90 near to Junction 7.”

