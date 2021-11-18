M90: Crash near Milnathort leaves road closed By Alasdair Clark November 18 2021, 7.05pm Updated: November 18 2021, 8.48pm Traffic Scotland said the road was closed southbound near Milnathort [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A four-car crash on the M90 near Milnathort left the road closed southbound at rush hour on Thursday, with it reopening several hours later. An eyewitness said four vehicles seemed to have been involved in the crash, which left traffic queuing. Traffic Scotland said both lanes southbound on M90 between junction 8 (Arlary) and junction 7 (Hilton) had been closed as a result of the accident shortly after 6pm. In an update, they confirmed the road had reopened fully at 8:45pm. CLEAR ❗ ⌚ 20:43#M90 Milnathort Lane 2 (of 2) reopened southbound following an RTC All lanes running ✅#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 18, 2021 A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35pm on Thursday, 18 November, officers were called to a road crash on the M90 near to Junction 7.” More to follow. More from The Courier A92: Overnight road closures planned during roadworks near Dundee M90 Perth flyover barrier damaged in lorry crash ‘to be repaired in early 2022’ Busy M90 junction in Fife to close for overnight roadworks Man arrested following accident on A90 between Laurencekirk and Brechin