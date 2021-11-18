Missing Perth teen last seen over two weeks ago traced safe and well

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police say a missing Perth teen who was last seen over two weeks ago on November 3 has now been traced.

The 15-year-old had not been seen in just over two weeks but his disappearance was only reported to police on Wednesday November 17.

But in an update they said the missing boy had now been found.

“We’re pleased to confirm that missing 15-year-old Nathan Troup has been traced safe and well,” a force spokesperson said.