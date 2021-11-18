Missing Perth teen last seen over two weeks ago traced safe and well By Alasdair Clark November 18 2021, 7.19pm Updated: November 18 2021, 8.35pm Police thanked the public for their assistance. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say a missing Perth teen who was last seen over two weeks ago on November 3 has now been traced. The 15-year-old had not been seen in just over two weeks but his disappearance was only reported to police on Wednesday November 17. But in an update they said the missing boy had now been found. “We’re pleased to confirm that missing 15-year-old Nathan Troup has been traced safe and well,” a force spokesperson said. M90 crash near Milnathort leaves road closed as emergency crews attend More from The Courier Search for missing Fife man who travelled to London by bus Police solve Arbroath missing man mobile mystery as search continues New footage shows last sighting of Arbroath man as search continues Missing Fife man who travelled to Dundee returned to Kirkcaldy, police confirm