Man wanted by police after Perth house flooded and windows smashed

A man who entered a house in Perth before deliberately flooding it and smashing the windows is wanted by police.

Officers have asked witnesses to the incident on Tweedsmuir Road in Perth on Saturday evening to come forward.

They say a man entered a house on the street and carried out a number of acts of vandalism, including smashing all the windows, ripping out various fixtures and fittings, and deliberately flooding the property.

He ran off after being challenged by a neighbour, heading down Tummel Road before being lost to sight on Rannoch Road.

Police appeal for CCTV

It is believed the incident took place between 6:30pm and 7:20pm on November 20.

Police Scotland have also asked people with home CCTV in the nearby area to come forward, including those who live on Tummel Road and Rannoch Road.

The man officers would like to trace is described as about 5ft 8 tall, of slim build and between 30-40 years of age.

He was wearing a two-tone grey/dark grey jacket and tracksuit bottoms. He had a hood up and was wearing a facemask. He was also carrying an item, possibly a metal pole.

It is not known if the house in Perth was occupied at the time of the vandalism.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone in the Tweedsmuir Road/Tummel Road/Rannoch Road area who has private CCTV that may have captured footage of this individual.

“He may have also been seen elsewhere in the Letham area, possibly with his hood down and mask removed.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information may be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3224 of 20th November,” a force spokesperson added.