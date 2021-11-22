Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man wanted by police after Perth house flooded and windows smashed

By Alasdair Clark
November 22 2021, 9.26am Updated: November 22 2021, 10.00am
Perth house flooded on Tweedsmuir Road
The Tweedsmuir Road area of Perth

A man who entered a house in Perth before deliberately flooding it and smashing the windows is wanted by police.

Officers have asked witnesses to the incident on Tweedsmuir Road in Perth on Saturday evening to come forward.

They say a man entered a house on the street and carried out a number of acts of vandalism, including smashing all the windows, ripping out various fixtures and fittings, and deliberately flooding the property.

He ran off after being challenged by a neighbour, heading down Tummel Road before being lost to sight on Rannoch Road.

Police appeal for CCTV

It is believed the incident took place between 6:30pm and 7:20pm on November 20.

Police Scotland have also asked people with home CCTV in the nearby area to come forward, including those who live on Tummel Road and Rannoch Road.

The man officers would like to trace is described as about 5ft 8 tall, of slim build and between 30-40 years of age.

He was wearing a two-tone grey/dark grey jacket and tracksuit bottoms. He had a hood up and was wearing a facemask. He was also carrying an item, possibly a metal pole.

It is not known if the house in Perth was occupied at the time of the vandalism.

The man was seen on nearby Rannoch Road

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone in the Tweedsmuir Road/Tummel Road/Rannoch Road area who has private CCTV that may have captured footage of this individual.

“He may have also been seen elsewhere in the Letham area, possibly with his hood down and mask removed.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information may be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3224 of 20th November,” a force spokesperson added.