Gerard Butler makes surprise donation to kids’ charity while visiting mum in Comrie

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hollywood superstar Gerard Butler has once again shown his support for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) by making a surprise donation while visiting family in Perthshire.

The Paisley-born PS I Love You star generously offered to match fund money raised at the annual Comrie Festive Supper for CHAS, while he was back in Scotland last week.

The 52-year-old was visiting his mum Margaret Coll, who lives in the Perthshire village.

Organised by local CHAS supporters Nancy McRae and Barbara Stewart, the festive supper raised £2,200 this year.

And Gerard honoured his pledge by writing a cheque to the charity for the same amount, taking the total raised to £4,400.

This is the second time the kind-hearted actor has supported CHAS after taking part in the charity’s Big Girly Quiz last year which was organised virtually in place of a number of events which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said at the time: “CHAS is a beautiful organisation that provides palliative care, family respite and support throughout Scotland.”

CHAS community fundraiser, Lyndsay Stobie said: “This very generous gesture from Gerard came about after one of our CHAS volunteers Bill Knox, who was helping at the fundraising supper, bumped into him and his mum at the local golf club and when he told them about the event Gerard very kindly offered to match fund whatever was raised.

“We are so grateful to Gerard for this donation and to Nancy and Barbara for organising their festive fundraiser each and every year to help CHAS support children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.”

CHAS offers a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

This includes palliative care, family respite and support – through the organisation’s hospices, home care services, and hospital presence.

More information can be found on the charity’s website.