Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Gerard Butler makes surprise donation to kids’ charity while visiting mum in Comrie

By Steven Rae
November 22 2021, 12.52pm Updated: November 22 2021, 1.12pm
Gerard Butler Comrie CHAS
Gerard Butler.

Hollywood superstar Gerard Butler has once again shown his support for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) by making a surprise donation while visiting family in Perthshire.

The Paisley-born PS I Love You star generously offered to match fund money raised at the annual Comrie Festive Supper for CHAS, while he was back in Scotland last week.

The 52-year-old was visiting his mum Margaret Coll, who lives in the Perthshire village.

Organised by local CHAS supporters Nancy McRae and Barbara Stewart, the festive supper raised £2,200 this year.

And Gerard honoured his pledge by writing a cheque to the charity for the same amount, taking the total raised to £4,400.

Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler.

This is the second time the kind-hearted actor has supported CHAS after taking part in the charity’s Big Girly Quiz last year which was organised virtually in place of a number of events which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said at the time: “CHAS is a beautiful organisation that provides palliative care, family respite and support throughout Scotland.”

CHAS community fundraiser, Lyndsay Stobie said: “This very generous gesture from Gerard came about after one of our CHAS volunteers Bill Knox, who was helping at the fundraising supper, bumped into him and his mum at the local golf club and when he told them about the event Gerard very kindly offered to match fund whatever was raised.

“We are so grateful to Gerard for this donation and to Nancy and Barbara for organising their festive fundraiser each and every year to help CHAS support children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.”

CHAS offers a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

This includes palliative care, family respite and support – through the organisation’s hospices, home care services, and hospital presence.

More information can be found on the charity’s website.

More from The Courier