Home News Perth & Kinross

Archaeological dig in Perthshire uncovers artefacts that could be 3,000 years old

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 24 2021, 6.33pm Updated: November 24 2021, 7.55pm
Blairgowrie dig
The archaeological dig in Blairgowrie.

Archaeological excavations in Perthshire have revealed prehistoric roundhouses and metalworking that may be more than 3,000 years old.

The discovery was made during archaeological excavations undertaken by Guard Archaeology in advance of a housing development at Honeyberry Crescent in Rattray.

The remains of eight buildings were revealed, along with a rare metalworking hearth.

Amongst the finds were two tuyere fragments, and clay nozzles that protected bellows used in heating the prehistoric smiths’ forges.

These are uncommon finds and may help the archaeologists study the techniques used by the smiths here to create metalwork.

Early analysis of the artefacts recovered suggests that the site was used from the Neolithic to the Iron Age.

Roundhouse remains found in Blairgowrie.
Roundhouse remains found in Blairgowrie.

Maureen Kilpatrick, Guard archaeologist, said: “The presence of an early settlement at Rattray is unsurprising as the area is rich in prehistoric archaeological remains.

“The structures correspond to two of the main architectural types of Bronze Age houses.

“The pottery fragments found within some of these structures have also been tentatively dated to the Bronze Age.

“One of the structures was particularly interesting as it was the only one to have evidence that it had been burnt down prior to being rebuilt in a completely different architectural tradition.

“A large fragment of burnt wood which might represent a structural element from the burnt down roundhouse was recovered during the excavation, which is in itself rather interesting as it can help in our understanding of the method and materials used during housing construction in the past.”

Fellow Guard archaeologist Eleanor James, who supervised the excavation, said:  “Radiocarbon dating and analysis of the finds will enable us to understand these prehistoric households and whether the buildings were contemporary with each other and therefore a village perhaps, or whether these houses represent the consecutive homes for a single household that occupied this site over many generations perhaps from the Bronze Age and on into the Iron Age,”

The work was funded by GS Brown Construction and was required as a condition of planning consent by Perth and Kinross Council, who are advised on archaeological matters by Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust.

