Woman taken to hospital after A9 crash near Cairnie Braes

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A9 near Cairnie Braes, south of Perth.

One lane of the dual carriageway was closed for a time as a result of the incident, which was reported at around 11am on Wednesday.

Police say one vehicle crashed off the road.

The severity of the woman’s injuries are not known.

Woman taken to Ninewells Hospital

Traffic Scotland warned motorists to expect delays, while debris from the crash was also reported on the northbound carriageway, but the road was cleared by around 12.20pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Wednesday, officers were called to the A9 south of Broxden Roundabout, following a report of a car crashing off the road.

“The female driver is being conveyed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”