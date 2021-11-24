Woman taken to hospital after A9 crash near Cairnie Braes By Alasdair Clark November 24 2021, 11.44am Updated: November 24 2021, 1.05pm The crash happened near Cairnie Braes on the A9 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A9 near Cairnie Braes, south of Perth. One lane of the dual carriageway was closed for a time as a result of the incident, which was reported at around 11am on Wednesday. Police say one vehicle crashed off the road. The severity of the woman’s injuries are not known. Woman taken to Ninewells Hospital Traffic Scotland warned motorists to expect delays, while debris from the crash was also reported on the northbound carriageway, but the road was cleared by around 12.20pm. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Wednesday, officers were called to the A9 south of Broxden Roundabout, following a report of a car crashing off the road. “The female driver is being conveyed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.” More from The Courier Woman taken to hospital as car hits tree near Kinghorn Loch in Fife Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dunfermline Two women taken to hospital after Glenrothes crash Two men seriously injured after Army lorry overturns