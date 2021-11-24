Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman taken to hospital after A9 crash near Cairnie Braes

By Alasdair Clark
November 24 2021, 11.44am Updated: November 24 2021, 1.05pm
The crash happened near Cairnie Braes on the A9
A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A9 near Cairnie Braes, south of Perth.

One lane of the dual carriageway was closed for a time as a result of the incident, which was reported at around 11am on Wednesday.

Police say one vehicle crashed off the road.

The severity of the woman’s injuries are not known.

Woman taken to Ninewells Hospital

Traffic Scotland warned motorists to expect delays, while debris from the crash was also reported on the northbound carriageway, but the road was cleared by around 12.20pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Wednesday, officers were called to the A9 south of Broxden Roundabout, following a report of a car crashing off the road.

“The female driver is being conveyed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

