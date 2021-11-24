Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dream come true for Perth girl who will appear alongside Maureen Lipman in West End show

By Alasdair Clark
November 24 2021, 2.12pm
Perth Girl Chloe Boice and Maureen Lipman
Chloe will appear alongside acting legend Maureen Lipman

A 12-year-old girl from Perth will make her West End debut this Christmas – starring alongside acting legend Dame Maureen Lipman in London.

Chloe Boice will appear in the West End Does Christmas show at Cadogan Hall on December 19.

The role is a dream come true for Chloe, who has dreamed of appearing on the London stage since she was six.

Chloe, who goes to Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn, will appear alongside Lipman and an all-star cast including Downton Abbey actor Julian Ovenden.

Perth girl Chloe Boice
Chloe has dreamed off appearing in the West End since she was aged six

Chloe said: “From the age of six, I have dreamt about being on a West End stage so this is the best Christmas present ever.

“This will be my first trip to London, so my whole family – mum Susie, dad Gary and younger sisters Lily and Ella – are going from our home in Perth to the capital to stay while I rehearse and hopefully see some of the sights, including the London Eye.”

Chloe secured her part in the musical theatre production through performing arts
school Stage Box in Edinburgh, where she attends classes each week.

Mum Susie says that Kilgraston, an independent girls’ school, has helped to make her daughter’s dream a reality by accommodating her “hectic” rehearsal schedule.

Perth girl ‘lives for life on the stage’

She said: “Chloe regularly attends Front and Centre Musical Theatre
training weeks and, together with LAMDA musical theatre and acting grades taken
at school, singing with Perth’s Fair City Singers and the school’s choir.

“It is a lot to fit in, but she just absolutely lives for life on the stage.”

Chloe’s love of musical theatre started with Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s
performance of Scrooge where she played the lead role of Tiny Tim.

Dame Maureen Lipman
The show will take place in London in December 

“That experience gave me confidence and even when I had lots of butterflies, everyone
encouraged me to keep going, which is so important,” she said.

Chloe is on a drama scholarship at Kilgraston, which helps her to combine academic
lessons at school along with the performing arts.

Her singing teacher, Coleen Nicoll, helped Chloe prepare for her audition for the West End part, where she performed Almost Nearly Perfect from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Julian Ovenden
Julian Ovenden will also appear in the Christmas spectacular

Dorothy MacGinty, head teacher at Kilgraston, said: “We have all taken such
pleasure in charting Chloe’s progress within the arts and are immensely proud of her
many achievements.

“Watching youngsters’ pursue their passion is what childhood should be all about.”

More from The Courier