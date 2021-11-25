Perth and Kinross Foodbank: How can I show support during the festive period?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth and Kinross Foodbank is inviting locals to take part in a reverse advent calendar this year amid a rising number of referrals for food parcels.

Participants collect one item per day throughout December before donating them to the foodbank as part of the new initiative.

The foodbank hopes to bring a bit of extra joy to service users during the festive period by providing small gift bags.

And as well as handing out the usual food parcels, volunteers are also putting together “Jingle Bags”, full of ingredients for a Christmas meal.

How can I get involved?

Members of the public who wish to take part in the reverse advent calendar are asked to collect items at home before handing them in to the foodbank at Cutlog Vennel in the city centre.

There are also a number of drop-off points in Perth, Scone and Blairgowrie, including:

Tesco Edinburgh Road, Perth,

Tesco Perth Road, Scone, and

Co-op Store, Coupar Angus Road, Blairgowrie.

Top of the foodbank’s wish list are UHT milk, deodorant, and washing up liquid.

Meanwhile, monetary donations can be made, which allows it to buy items it’s short of.

Marjorie Clark of Perth and Kinross Foodbank said: “This is all in addition to the normal food parcels we distribute based on referrals we receive.

“Over the festive period we will be open as normal for collection, as will our Blairgowrie outlet.

“Can we express our grateful thanks to everyone who has supported the foodbank during the past year, and say a special thank you to our wonderful volunteers, without whom we just could not operate.”

Rising foodbank use

As the festive period approaches, the foodbank is already noticing a rise in the number of people who require support.

Marjorie said: “We are now noticing an increase in the number of referrals for food parcels, but we know also that the public will give generously in food donations leading up to Christmas.

“We have just held a successful three-day drive at Tesco, and already schools, churches and other organisations are telling us that they are planning to hold food collections for us.”

And the rise in the need for support is not new and has been significant in recent months.

Marjorie said: “We still have some people for whom using a foodbank is a stigma. But we try not to be judgemental – we will try to help them as much as possible.

“Because who knows what their situation is?”