Colour Friday: Meet the two Perth retailers countering Black Friday

By Anita Diouri
November 26 2021, 12.45pm
Dawn Fuge and Sophie McEwen. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Two Perth business owners hope to counteract Black Friday with a colourful new alternative.

Dawn Fuge, who owns Precious Sparkle and Sophie McEwen of Quince & Cook are taking part in Colour Friday today in a bid to boost independent retailers in the area.

Dawn Fuge and Sophie McEwen launch Colour Friday in Perth. Picture: Kenny Smith.

And to mark the day, the pair have organised some special treats for customers.

Sophie is offering mulled punch and Dawn is sharing homemade pumpkin pies.

Sophie and Dawn are just two of 250 small businesses in the UK to be Colour Friday ambassadors.

Bringing Colour Friday to Perth

Colour Friday seeks to encourage shoppers to choose local over large companies.

Holly Tucker of Holly & Co. began the campaign.

The Not On The Hight Street founder wanted to “shine a light on the magnificent colour and creativity that independent businesses bring to the UK”.

Dawn said: “Many small businesses face the risk of closure in 2022 due to the fallout of the pandemic and losing seven plus months of trading over that period.

“If everyone bought just one Christmas gift from an independent business this Christmas we would reallocate a vital £2.7billion between small businesses most in need.

Dawn has treats in store for Colour Friday.
Dawn Fuge of Precious Sparkle is bringing Colour Friday to Perth.

“We believe that by working together we can lift up, support and highlight all the independent businesses in Perth and encourage people to come out and support us.

“Because we provide fair and good prices year round, personalised assistance, fair trade and eco products, and many are Living Wage Employers employing local people.

“This is what we should be shouting about and celebrating on Colour Friday, rather than supporting Black Friday.”

Supporting local

Dawn added: “The point of Colour Friday is to take the focus away from big consumerism, where big shops over-buy to sell cheap on Black Friday.

“And instead we want to celebrate what makes independents special – that personal touch, the unique and unusual.

“It enables people to think about buying less, buying thoughtfully and independently.”

Perth and Kinross Council is also shifting its focus to shopping local this year with the launch of a new gift guide.

It showcases some of Perth’s best independent shops and hospitality venues,.

And it contains a selection of present ideas from the city’s small retailers.

It comes following the closure of several Perth shops since the pandemic began, most recently George Street-based The Peacock and the Tortoise.