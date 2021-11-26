Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence: Events get under way in Tayside

By Anita Diouri
November 26 2021, 2.10pm Updated: November 26 2021, 2.13pm
Chair of Perth and Kinross Violence Against Women Partnership Hazel Robertson. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence have begun in Tayside to push for further action and discussion.

The Perth and Kinross Violence Against Women Partnership launched the series of events on Friday and outlined what locals can expect in the coming days.

16 Days of Activism
Chairwoman of Perth and Kinross Violence Against Women Partnership, Hazel Robertson addresses attendees at the launch event. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Meanwhile in Dundee, action began with the Reclaim the Night march on Thursday and will continue over the next fortnight.

16 Days of Activism has been going on for three decades across the world, shining a light on violence against women.

It aims to support businesses, organisations, and residents to take action against domestic abuse and violence.

Perth

Launching the programme in Perth, partnership chairperson Hazel Robertson said it was a “travesty” that it was still needed.

“We want women to know there is support out there,” she said.

“Organisations are there to offer support and assistance, and people should never feel that they would be judged.

“It is for members of the public to know what is going on.”

Violence against women: Figures reveal effect of Covid on Perth domestic abuse survivors

The event was due to be launched by John Swinney MSP.

But he was unable to attend as he was at the funeral of former Perth and Kinross councillor Jack Coburn.

However, Mr Swinney said more needs to be done to make society safer for women and girls.

He said: “Violence against women is a long-standing issue, and one that we must work to eradicate.

“Tragic events over the past year have brought this issue even more to the forefront of our minds, and it is vital that we tackle this problem with the seriousness it deserves.

“It is my hope that as a society we can make progress on this issue and ensure a fairer, safer environment for girls and women across Scotland.”

Dundee

And in Dundee, a number of gatherings will take place.

Ann Hamilton, chairwoman of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, said: “This year’s programme of events is one of the most exciting and interesting we have ever put together in Dundee.

“That is not only fitting as we emerge together from the restrictions placed on us by the pandemic but also because we are at a critical moment when the focus on the perpetrators, systems and physical spaces which enable male violence against women and children is more intense than ever.

Reclaim the Night Dundee. Picture: Kim Cessford.

“A considerable amount of effort has gone into this year’s programme and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part and show their support in whatever way they can.”

Other events include a feminist song-writing workshop, talks on topics such as mental health and gender based violence, and creative art classes.

All are free, but due to limited places need to be booked in advance.

More from The Courier