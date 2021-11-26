16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence: Events get under way in Tayside

An error occurred. Please try again.

16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence have begun in Tayside to push for further action and discussion.

The Perth and Kinross Violence Against Women Partnership launched the series of events on Friday and outlined what locals can expect in the coming days.

Meanwhile in Dundee, action began with the Reclaim the Night march on Thursday and will continue over the next fortnight.

16 Days of Activism has been going on for three decades across the world, shining a light on violence against women.

It aims to support businesses, organisations, and residents to take action against domestic abuse and violence.

Perth

Launching the programme in Perth, partnership chairperson Hazel Robertson said it was a “travesty” that it was still needed.

“We want women to know there is support out there,” she said.

“Organisations are there to offer support and assistance, and people should never feel that they would be judged.

“It is for members of the public to know what is going on.”

The event was due to be launched by John Swinney MSP.

But he was unable to attend as he was at the funeral of former Perth and Kinross councillor Jack Coburn.

However, Mr Swinney said more needs to be done to make society safer for women and girls.

He said: “Violence against women is a long-standing issue, and one that we must work to eradicate.

“Tragic events over the past year have brought this issue even more to the forefront of our minds, and it is vital that we tackle this problem with the seriousness it deserves.

“It is my hope that as a society we can make progress on this issue and ensure a fairer, safer environment for girls and women across Scotland.”

Dundee

And in Dundee, a number of gatherings will take place.

Ann Hamilton, chairwoman of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, said: “This year’s programme of events is one of the most exciting and interesting we have ever put together in Dundee.

“That is not only fitting as we emerge together from the restrictions placed on us by the pandemic but also because we are at a critical moment when the focus on the perpetrators, systems and physical spaces which enable male violence against women and children is more intense than ever.

“A considerable amount of effort has gone into this year’s programme and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part and show their support in whatever way they can.”

Other events include a feminist song-writing workshop, talks on topics such as mental health and gender based violence, and creative art classes.

All are free, but due to limited places need to be booked in advance.