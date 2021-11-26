Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Missing Shares: Funding to help tenement owners in Perth and Kinross with communal repairs

By Emma Duncan
November 26 2021, 6.03pm
People in tenements can apply.
People living in tenement flats in Perth and Kinross will be able to apply for funding to help with communal repairs.

Perth and Kinross Council has launched a funding scheme called Missing Shares.

The service provides an option to progress vital repairs to communal areas, such as the roof and external walls which owners have a responsibility for and where it has not been possible for them to all agree on such works.

Who can apply?

Anyone who owns a tenement flat is eligible and able to apply.

Applications can be made where communal repairs are needed but cannot move forward because of either owners’ unwillingness or inability to fund their share of the work or because property owners cannot be found.

The council says each application will be considered individually and prioritised based on public health requirements and the amount of funding available.

How do I apply?

Applications can be requested by emailing MissingShares@pkc.gov.uk with more details available online.

As a pilot for the service, several buildings in Perth city centre received support from Missing Shares to address disrepair issues which presented public health risks to the residents and the wider community. The repairs were only made possible due to the scheme said Perth and Kinross Council.

Scheme will ‘speed up essential repairs’

Councillor Bob Brawn, housing and communities convenor, said: “I recently chaired a housing and communities committee meeting where councillors gave approval to the Missing Shares scheme, which should allow quicker repairs to common areas of flatted properties where one or more flats are privately owned.

“Delaying repairs to common areas can often have structural consequences such as failing brickwork or water ingress, and of course mean the problem can worsen and inevitably cost more to put right.

“I am sure that this facility will speed up essential repairs in these circumstances and save money and inconvenience for residents in the long run.

“Pilot sites we have already supported in Perth city centre have clearly shown the effectiveness of Missing Shares in resolving issues sooner.”

