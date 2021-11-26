Missing Shares: Funding to help tenement owners in Perth and Kinross with communal repairs

People living in tenement flats in Perth and Kinross will be able to apply for funding to help with communal repairs.

Perth and Kinross Council has launched a funding scheme called Missing Shares.

The service provides an option to progress vital repairs to communal areas, such as the roof and external walls which owners have a responsibility for and where it has not been possible for them to all agree on such works.

Who can apply?

Anyone who owns a tenement flat is eligible and able to apply.

Applications can be made where communal repairs are needed but cannot move forward because of either owners’ unwillingness or inability to fund their share of the work or because property owners cannot be found.

The council says each application will be considered individually and prioritised based on public health requirements and the amount of funding available.

How do I apply?

Applications can be requested by emailing MissingShares@pkc.gov.uk with more details available online.

As a pilot for the service, several buildings in Perth city centre received support from Missing Shares to address disrepair issues which presented public health risks to the residents and the wider community. The repairs were only made possible due to the scheme said Perth and Kinross Council.

Scheme will ‘speed up essential repairs’

Councillor Bob Brawn, housing and communities convenor, said: “I recently chaired a housing and communities committee meeting where councillors gave approval to the Missing Shares scheme, which should allow quicker repairs to common areas of flatted properties where one or more flats are privately owned.

“Delaying repairs to common areas can often have structural consequences such as failing brickwork or water ingress, and of course mean the problem can worsen and inevitably cost more to put right.

“I am sure that this facility will speed up essential repairs in these circumstances and save money and inconvenience for residents in the long run.

“Pilot sites we have already supported in Perth city centre have clearly shown the effectiveness of Missing Shares in resolving issues sooner.”