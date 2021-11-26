Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parents warned as scam ‘impersonating teachers’ targets Perth and Kinross schools

Parents in Perth and Kinross are urged to be vigilant after a scammer impersonated two teachers in an attempt to earn large sums of money.
By Rebecca McCurdy
November 26 2021, 5.26pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Parents were asked to send large sums of money.

The scam is believed to have targeted a small number of local parents however the local authority has not confirmed which schools were involved.

This type of scam is known as ‘spear phishing’ where cyber criminals pose as a trusted source to convince victims to share personal information or cash.

Perth and Kinross Council is investigating the suspicious emails and has asked all schools to alert parents and carers.

In one of the emails – understood to have been sent to a local parent on Friday, November 19 – the scammer posed as a teacher from a Perth and Kinross school’s practical cookery department.

The email, sent from a private Outlook email, reads: “It is getting to that time of year again where a payment is needed for all practical cookery and health and food tech classes.

Schools issued alerts to parents which included tell tale signs of the spear phishing scam.

“We ask for a payment of £150. This money will go towards keeping the kitchens running, the purchasing of food, supplies and materials for the kitchens.

“We ask that this payment be sent in today as soon as possible.”

The scammer then asks for the payment to be made through PayPal, according to the email.

Parents of Perth High School were among those to receive an official warning email alerting them to the scam.

The school reassured parents that it would never ask for payments to be made this way, and instead ParentPay would be used alongside emails from corporate email addresses.

Further emails were also sent by the would-be scammer – this time applying more urgency in an attempt to convince parents.

Scam email sent to parents at a Perth and Kinross school.

A PE teacher was also impersonated where the culprit asked for payments as schools approach prelim season.

The school wrote: “The scammer impersonated two teachers who work at a local school in the relevant departments (though one of the names was mistaken).

“The links were also specific to the school, and the request was sent to parents at the school.

“We are not aware of this being a widespread scam, however as this involves large amount of money Perth High School is writing to parents to warn them of this scam.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are investigating after a small number of parents received scam phishing emails claiming to be from two of our schools.

“As a precaution, we asked all of our schools to issue warnings about the scam and to alert parents and guardians to some of the tell-tale signs of phishing emails.

“Payments to our schools are made through the secure ParentPay.com website and we will never ask for payment through an email.

“Anyone who loses money through an email scam should contact the relevant authorities.

“Any parent or guardian who has a concern about an email or communication should contact their child’s school to confirm if it is genuine.”

Police Scotland were contacted for comment.

