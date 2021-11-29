Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency services rush to A85 in Perthshire following two-car crash

By Neil Henderson
November 29 2021, 6.28pm
Police, paramedics and fire crews attend the scene of the two-car crash on the A85 near Gilmerton.
A two-car crash closed a busy road in Perthshire on Monday afternoon.

Police and, fire crews and two ambulances were called to the A85 close to Gilmerton. west Perthshire, shortly after 3pm following the collision.

The road was blocked for around an hour as emergency services attended the scene.

Two fire appliances were despatched from Perth and Auchterader stations to assist following a request from police.

The road re-opened just before 5pm.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service  said: “We received an alert from police at 3.20pm to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A85 at Gilmerton.

“Two appliances from Perth and Auchterader were despatched at the request of the police.

“Crews were deployed in a safety capacity to help make the road safe and assist in the recovery of vehicles.

“Crews left the scene at 4.10pm.”

It’s unclear at this stage if anyone was injured in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.15pm on Monday, 29 November 29, to a report of a crash involving two cars on the A85 at Gilmerton, near Crieff.

“The road was partially blocked but reopened around 4.20pm.”

