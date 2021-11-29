Emergency services rush to A85 in Perthshire following two-car crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

A two-car crash closed a busy road in Perthshire on Monday afternoon.

Police and, fire crews and two ambulances were called to the A85 close to Gilmerton. west Perthshire, shortly after 3pm following the collision.

The road was blocked for around an hour as emergency services attended the scene.

Two fire appliances were despatched from Perth and Auchterader stations to assist following a request from police.

CLEAR✅ ⌚️16:55#A85 All lanes now running in both directions between Gilmerton and Forebrae following an earlier RTC👍#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 29, 2021

The road re-opened just before 5pm.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert from police at 3.20pm to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A85 at Gilmerton.

“Two appliances from Perth and Auchterader were despatched at the request of the police.

“Crews were deployed in a safety capacity to help make the road safe and assist in the recovery of vehicles.

“Crews left the scene at 4.10pm.”

It’s unclear at this stage if anyone was injured in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.15pm on Monday, 29 November 29, to a report of a crash involving two cars on the A85 at Gilmerton, near Crieff.

“The road was partially blocked but reopened around 4.20pm.”