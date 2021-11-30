Qeltic Games: Perth to host inaugural sporting event in 2023

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new sporting event that aims to bring together LGBTQI+ athletes and teams is going to hold its first games in Perth in 2023.

Qeltic Games is a grassroots multi-sports tournament with people from across the UK and beyond taking part.

It is being organised by Leap Sports Scotland in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council, Live Active Leisure – whose facilities will be used to host some of the events – and Perthshire Pride.

Games to be held alongside Perthshire Pride

The games will take place in Perth from August 25-27 2023 alongside the Perthshire Pride event, and are expected to take place in and around North Inch.

Organisers have called it a “bonanza weekend of events in the city”.

Pamela Greer, director and trustee of Leap Sports Scotland, said: “We are pleased to be announcing Perth as the location of the first edition of Qeltic Games.

“Its central location, excellent transport links, high quality sports facilities, great track record in hosting events and renowned hospitality combine to make Perth the top choice to host the Qeltic Games.

“We are looking forward to working with Perth and Kinross Council, Live Active Leisure, Perthshire Pride, the LGBTIQ+ community in Perthshire and local partners to make the first edition of the Games a truly inclusive, participative and memorable experience for all.”

Anna Davies, co-chair of Perthshire Pride, said: “We are so happy to be a part of this incredible event and to incorporate our 2023 Pride event with the Qeltic Games. It will be great for Perth and a fantastic weekend.”

What sports will be involved?

Seven sports have already been confirmed: badminton, football, golf, roller derby, rugby, running (5km and 10km) and squash.

These sports will form the core programme of the games with a wider programme of events being developed.

‘Great reflection’ on Perth

Councillor Peter Barrett, Perth and Kinross Council’s equalities lead, said: “The city has so much to offer as a venue for events and to be an integral part of this fantastic LGBTIQ+ sporting tournament is tremendous.

“I am looking forward to welcoming the hundreds of LGBTIQ+ athletes and competitors in 2023.

“It is a great reflection on our Fair City and the council’s support for equal opportunities for all.”

Phil Coleman, partnership manager at Live Active Leisure, said: “We have worked alongside Leap Sports Scotland over a number of years on different initiatives and we’re delighted to be a key partner in this exciting new event that promotes equality and inclusion in sport.”