Alyth musician and volunteer Rhiona, 15, honoured for her ‘beautiful heart’

An Alyth schoolgirl with a “beautiful heart” has received an award for her services to the local community.

Rhiona Sidley, 15, was named Alyth Community Council’s young citizen of the year for her selfless work helping others.

She volunteers at Alyth Youth Partnership, teaches the school’s netball team, has sung at local care homes and raised money for cancer charities through running and cycling events.

Rhiona’s mother Shari said: “She has the most caring, beautiful heart so it’s nice to see her recognised.”

Teen has taught herself how to play music

Rhiona has remarkable musical ability for someone so young.

After taking piano lessons from Blairgowrie musician Austin Austin Walkie when she was seven, she taught herself how to play the guitar, ukulele and clarinet.

At Blairgowrie High School she was encouraged by music teacher Liam Manion to develop her voice, which she has used as a member of the school orchestra and Alyth Musical Society.

Here is Rhiona, covering Taylor Swift’s song Enchanted.

Prior to the first lockdown she gave residents a boost by singing to them at care homes including Hope Park House in Rattray.

“I sang Secret Love from Calamity Jane and songs from the film Thoroughly Modern Millie,” Rhiona said.

She has been a member of Alyth Musical Society for five years, playing Principal Girl in the 2019 pantomime Jock and the Beanstalk.

‘The picture that inspired me to write a song’

Rhiona’s netball coaching began after Perth Under 15s, for whom she played goal attack, disbanded during lockdown.

Teaching the sport to “a handful of girls after school” has helped convince Rhiona that she would like to be a music teacher when she enters the world of work.

During lockdown she began writing her own songs including ‘Country of the Brave’, which is a tribute to Scotland.

She said: “I saw a picture of Edinburgh that inspired me to write the song.

“I live in Alyth and it is inspiring to see how everyone helps each other in the community.”

‘I just do things to help others’

What particularly drew Rhiona to the attention of the town’s community council were her voluntary activities at Alyth Youth Partnership [AYP], where she has been a member since the age of nine.

“I often bring in my guitar and show the younger members how to play it,” she said.

“Some of them are going to the high school and want to be able to play an instrument when they get there so I help them.

“I found out that I won the award when I was at a Shed Seven concert in Dundee.

“My youth worker at AYP told me. I was not really expecting it because I just do things to help others.”

‘She has been singing since before she could talk’

Shari is rightly proud of her daughter.

“She puts everyone before herself so it’s lovely top see that recognised,” Shari said.

“Rhiona is always there to be a friend for others, sometimes a shoulder for them to cry on.

“Getting up and singing in the care homes was such a nice thing to do.

“Her music talent is unbelievable. She has been singing since before she could talk and can just pick up a new instrument and play it within 10 minutes.”

‘The award is fantastic news’

Awards were also given to Tam Thompson, who won citizen of the year, and group award winners Alyth Voice.

Tam was recognised for his work in the development and construction of the burnside on behalf of Alyth in Bloom.

He was also instrumental in developing Airlie Street Hall as a community hall and helped raise funds for the construction of the Welton of Creuchies Windfarm, whose proceeds are being used for the hall trust.

Alyth Voice has been the town’s monthly magazine since May 1997.

The publication is put together by eight volunteers, with about 40 delivering the it to each house in the town.

Editor Kevin Coe said: “The award is fantastic news for all the volunteers who work so hard to bring the Voice out every month.

“We’re delighted and very honoured to receive such a prestigious vote of confidence and thanks from the local community.”