Fraudsters take advantage of Omicron fears in new Covid-19 test scam

By Matteo Bell
December 2 2021, 5.24pm Updated: December 3 2021, 10.05am
The scam advertises a free Omicron PCR test.
Scammers have taken advantage of fears about the new omicron Covid-19 variant.

Fraudsters are offering free PCR tests which they claim can detect the new mutation of coronavirus.

The Omicron variant has dominated headlines since it was first detected in South Africa’s Gauteng province last week.

While not much is known about the newly-discovered strain, its emergence has prompted the UK Government to impose travel restrictions on nations in South Africa and reintroduce mask mandates in England.

The Omicron variant has led to new travel restrictions.

Now, scammers are using the uncertainty to prey on worried people.

Perth and Kinross Council has warned of social media posts in which scammers pose as the NHS to advertise a new PCR test specifically designed to detect the omicron variant.

They then ask that their target move to a separate site where they can book their ‘free omicron PCR test’.

The council is warning residents to entirely ignore these posts, and report them to Trading Standards.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any concerns regarding information being shared regarding coronavirus testing you can report it to the council’s Trading Standards Team on 01738 476476 or alternatively  on tradingstandards@pkc.gov.uk.”

