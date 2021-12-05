Prison stay inspires Perth rapper and promoter Alex El Miligy to pursue music passion

An error occurred. Please try again.

Alex El Miligy says that a stint in Perth Prison gave him the focus to pursue his love of music.

The Perth man, 32, has described how the time spent behind bars in 2017 helped him develop his poetry and ability to perform music.

He came out a changed man and within four years he has written and performed rap songs, had a residency in a city venue and established his own events company, The Counter Culture Collective.

“When I was in jail it was the first time I had ever felt that music was what I wanted to do,” says Alex.

“I was getting the time and mental capacity to commit to what I was going to do next. That was music.”

In this feature Alex discusses the following aspects of his life so far:

Early days

Prison life

Music success

EARLY DAYS

‘I was lacking in discipline’

Born in Milton Keynes to parents in the medical profession, Alex moved up to Abernethy as a toddler.

He was a pupil at the village primary school before moving to Perth, attending Perth High School and Perth Academy, where his mother was a learning support teacher.

“I was lacking in discipline,” he says. “In hindsight this was detrimental.”

Alex left with few qualifications and he only started working in his early 20s. He had jobs at various hospitality venues and also as a microwave technician.

‘I decided I was going to call myself a rapper’

His interest in music was shining through, though. He played the guitar “for fun” and was emerging as an exponent and promoter of the hip-hop genre.

Alex founded the Counter Culture Collective, a Perth hip-hop showcase that began with an event at Bar 44 in June 2017.

“It started off as five men and a woman, all vocalists, predominantly doing poetry and spitting lyrics over instrumentals.

“I then introduced more musicians and what was a showcase of vocalists turned into a band.

“In my first project the lads I played beside had over 100 years experience in music.”

Alex chose the stage name Barkryte in recognition of a moniker he was given as a youngster in Abernethy.

“I was 27 when I decided I was going to call myself a rapper,” he says. “That was hard to do because people think you’re going to be a gangster rapper.”

He is not proud of his early music though.

“I had to take the songs from my first EP offline,” he says. “I would not stand by it.”

PRISON LIFE

‘I learnt how to use my mouth and hands at the same time’

The commencement of a jail sentence at Perth Prison later that year meant music had to play second fiddle – or so Alex thought.

To the contrary, his time behind bars was just what he needed to focus on his greatest passion.

The head of the prison’s education department told him about monthly jail certificates, which motivated Alex to work on his craft. He was duly recognised with an award.

He was also the creative director in a jail band that performed in front of more than 130 people including James Martin, who played Eric in BBC’s Still Game.

Alex created two songs for the event; the first a take on The Animals’ House of the Rising Sun.

Called ‘Home when the time is done’, the song replaces top line ‘There is a house way down in New Orleans’ with ‘There is a home in Perth city town’ and continues with alternative lyrics.

“The second song was The Green Fields of France, which is originally an old poem from the First World War that I put a rap-ish and melodic twist to,” he recalls.

Below is footage of Alex rapping. WARNING: it contains explicit lyrics.

“I had a guitar in there and it was where I learnt how to use my mouth and hands at the same time.

‘Do you want to do a poem for my missus?’

When Alex left his cell door ajar his fellow inmates often came flocking in.

“I was used to people coming in the cell at their leisure but there was one guy who knocked and waited,” he says.

“He eventually asked me, ‘do you want to do a poem for my missus?’

“I got time to myself and I was writing bars. I was stable there.

“I got to do music in the morning and afternoon every day.”

If prison gave Alex the impetus it was therapy after his release that gave him the tools to create the future he wanted.

“Counselling helped hugely,” he says.

“I have always had anger issues and, really, I have needed counselling for my whole life. It’s helping me 100% and I am now more diplomatic.”

MUSIC SUCCESS

Growing in stature

Alex got a job at The Green Room (now Muckys) and became a resident host at the Perth music venue.

He began playing the piano, making more music and organising an increasing number of events, including battle raps, at The Green Room.

The Counter Culture Collective has also grown in stature and numbers, with events in venues across Perth covering genres such as folk, metal and jazz – as well as hip-hop.

In recent weeks The Counter Culture Lounge Sessions have been taking place in the Ice Factory, fusing different types of music in a style modelled on ‘Tiny Desk Concerts‘.

Alex’s personal music catalogue includes three five-track EPs by Barkryte. His proudest work is his latest, ‘F*ck what you heard’.

‘It’s not about making money’

Alex is looking forward to a busy period of events, beginning with a hip-hop open mic and jam night with fellow rapper The Felts at Twa Tams on Friday, December 10.

“There is a great community in the Perth music scene,” says Alex, who is also training to be a barber.

“It’s not about making money, it’s about having as many fingers in as many pies as you can so you can do what you love.

“All I need to do is succeed and I have the cliche.”