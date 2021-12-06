Next stage of Bridge of Earn’s Victory Park renovations planned for early 2022 after campaigners secure £169k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Next stage of Bridge of Earn’s Victory Park renovations planned for early 2022 after campaigners secure £169k

By Anita Diouri
December 6 2021, 5.30pm
Victory Park Bridge of Earn
Bridge of Earn parents hosted a Victory Park Christmas Dance Fundraiser. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Plans to bring a rundown Bridge of Earn park back to life are moving into the design phase early next year after more than £169,000 of funding was secured.

This comes after a group of dedicated parents campaigned for improvements to the children’s play area at Victory Park.

And the Bridge of Earn community’s Christmas celebrations over the weekend were just the latest fundraising event, adding hundreds of pounds to the pot.

Victory Park Bridge of Earn
Bridge of Earn locals raised funds at a Christmas event. Picture: Kenny Smith.

The event contributed to the total of £4,412 raised by the community so far.

An online fundraising page and October fun day event have helped add to it.

Meanwhile, £165,000 from other sources including Perth and Kinross Council and Greenspaces means the campaign to reinvigorate Victory Park is going full steam ahead.

What’s next for the park?

The Christmas party event not only raised funds but also allowed locals to let their hair down for the evening.

And organisers hope improvements to the park will also allow the space to be used for community tree planting initiatives next year.

Parent Myra McShannon-Kefford said: “The Christmas party event was great fun.

“Especially as it has been a long time since some of us have danced, so there were a lot of sore feet after the event.

Victory Park Bridge of Earn
Organisers Lianne White, Myra McShannon-Kefford, Kirsty Johnston and Kathryn Bailey. Picture: Kenny Smith.

“We are so thankful to all the local businesses who stepped up and donated fabulous prizes without hesitation for the both the raffle and the tombola.

“We are continuing to push on.

“And we will be moving into a design phase with Community Greenspaces early in 2022 as we continue our mission.”

The Community Greenspace team, based at Perth and Kinross Council, support community groups by advising them on parks and green areas.

“We will be having some community planting events of bulbs and trees as well,” Myra added.

“Those will be advertised locally so all the community can get involved.”

‘Urgent action’

The campaign to renovate Victory Park began earlier this year when parents demanded “urgent action” after severe flooding left it unusable and a child injured her hand on the slide.

Victory Park Bridge of Earn
Heavy flooding at Victory Park.

They launched a petition in June urging Perth and Kinross Council to repair the children’s play area.

And it attracted hundreds of signatures in the first 24 hours.

Since then, parents have worked closely with the council to ensure the park is brought back up to standard for children to use.