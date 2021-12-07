Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Storm Barra: Pictures show wet and windy chaos in Tayside and Fife

By Gemma Bibby
December 7 2021, 6.55pm Updated: December 7 2021, 7.55pm
Post Thumbnail

Less than two weeks since Storm Arwen hit, Storm Barra wreaks havoc, felling trees, damaging buildings and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Here are a selection of pictures showing the impact of the severe weather on people and places across eastern Scottland.

A car drives through flooding at Roseangle, Dundee. Picture by Alan Richardson.
A telehandler moves a fallen tree off Explorer Road in Dundee’s Technology Park. Picture by Alan Richardson.
Cars drive through flood water
Cars make their way through flood water on East Dock Street, Dundee. Blair Dingwall / DCT Media
A sign at Roseangle carpark blown to the ground. Picture by Alan Richardson.
Bin collection continues in the rain in Carnoustie.
Bin collection continues in the rain in Carnoustie. Picture: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Waves crash over Arbroath harbour.
Waves crash over Arbroath harbour. Picture: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Police clean up storm damage
Police on Gellatly Street, Dundee. Blair Dingwall / DCT Media
A tree has fallen near a bus stop on the A92 heading to Dundee as Storm Barra approaches Fife. Picture: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
A tree down and partly cleared on Shore Road next to South Inch Carpark, Perth.
A tree down and partly cleared on Shore Road next to South Inch Carpark, Perth. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Traffic at a standstill along Seagate in Dundee City Centre.
Traffic at a standstill along Seagate in Dundee City Centre. Picture by Alan Richardson.
A large conifer tree is blown over on Melville Lodges roundabout on the A92 junction for Cupar
A large conifer tree is blown over on Melville Lodges roundabout on the A92 junction for Cupar and Auchtermuchty, as Storm Barra approaches Fife. Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Police close the road leading to Dock Street, Dundee. Picture by Alan Richardson.
