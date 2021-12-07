Storm Barra: Pictures show wet and windy chaos in Tayside and Fife By Gemma Bibby December 7 2021, 6.55pm Updated: December 7 2021, 7.55pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Less than two weeks since Storm Arwen hit, Storm Barra wreaks havoc, felling trees, damaging buildings and bringing traffic to a standstill. Here are a selection of pictures showing the impact of the severe weather on people and places across eastern Scottland. A car drives through flooding at Roseangle, Dundee. Picture by Alan Richardson. A telehandler moves a fallen tree off Explorer Road in Dundee’s Technology Park. Picture by Alan Richardson. Cars make their way through flood water on East Dock Street, Dundee. Blair Dingwall / DCT Media A sign at Roseangle carpark blown to the ground. Picture by Alan Richardson. Bin collection continues in the rain in Carnoustie. Picture: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. Waves crash over Arbroath harbour. Picture: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. Police on Gellatly Street, Dundee. Blair Dingwall / DCT Media A tree has fallen near a bus stop on the A92 heading to Dundee as Storm Barra approaches Fife. Picture: Steve Brown/DCT Media. A tree down and partly cleared on Shore Road next to South Inch Carpark, Perth. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Traffic at a standstill along Seagate in Dundee City Centre. Picture by Alan Richardson. A large conifer tree is blown over on Melville Lodges roundabout on the A92 junction for Cupar and Auchtermuchty, as Storm Barra approaches Fife. Steve Brown/DCT Media. Police close the road leading to Dock Street, Dundee. Picture by Alan Richardson. More from The Courier Full list of ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife cancelled due to Storm Barra Storm Barra: People warned to ‘brace themselves’ and train services disrupted Storm Barra: Snow and heavy rain expected across Tayside and Fife as power is restored to most homes Thundersnow brought Dundee to a standstill during deep freeze of 2010