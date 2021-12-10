New 15-year lease to allow Perthshire village Men’s Shed to grow community orchard

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire village Men’s Shed has secured a 15-year lease to grow an orchard for the local community.

Stanley and District Men’s Shed signed a lease with Historic Environment Scotland on Thursday for the project at historic Stanley Mills.

This means members will be able to plant trees and undertake gardening work during the summer months as the orchard initiative develops.

It will see the orchard grow to more than 120 trees next year. And the Men’s Shed is delighted at the news.

It will allow members to get involved in practical tasks outdoors, including planting trees and hedgerows, and maintaining the grounds.

The Men’s Shed gives members the opportunity to socialise with each other while getting involved in activities such as woodwork and metalwork.

‘We went through the hoops’

The 18th century mill was powered by the Tay for textile-making operations.

It closed in 1989 before being developed as a tourist attraction.

And it became home to the Men’s Shed in 2018.

Plans for the orchard have been in the making for several years.

Those included soil checks at the centuries-old site to ensure it was safe to use.

Stanley Men’s Shed chairman Alex Cockburn said: “It all started in 2013 with Stanley Development Trust, which wanted to build an orchard at Stanley Mills.

“We had to check the soil as we wouldn’t have been able to plant anything without checking it for poison.

“In 2020, we got some trees.

“We have already planted 71 trees and we are planting another 50 in the next three months.

“We have set up picnic benches for visitors for when they go on a walk at the Tay.”

For the members of Stanley Men’s Shed, Alex says the signing of the lease “gives them a job during the summer” on tasks such as cutting the grass.

He added: “We are over the moon – it has been a long time.

“We went through the hoops.”

HES enthusiasm

And Historic Environment Scotland says the signing of the lease will help support members of the Men’s Shed with their mental and physical wellbeing.

Sustainable Place manager Pauline Megson said: “Since taking on an empty building from HES for their workshop, the Men’s Shed has gone from strength to strength, providing a place where they could craft things and share skills as their membership has continued to grow.

“Now, taking a lease on land next to the workshop and creating an orchard at Stanley Mills has enabled the group to continue to meet safely outdoors during Covid-19, planting fruit trees and hedgerows, keeping bees and looking after the grounds.

“This project is a brilliant example of how our Properties in Care can be used by communities, helping to improve people’s mental and physical wellbeing and reduce social isolation.”

She added: “We are delighted to see a long lease agreed and signed by Stanley and District Men’s Shed and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labours.”

New premises

The lease is the latest good news for Stanley’s Men’s Shed.

The group secured its own premises in 2018 after two years.

It had been operating from the village bowling club but outgrew the premises when numbers increased.

And it moved into East Lodge at Stanley Mills in October 2018 when it was officially opened by John Swinney MSP.

Alex said: “I think it’s really important for men to have a place in the world that’s just their own.

“It has been popular.

“Anyone over 18 can come but it’s mostly retired men in their late 50s and upwards who come from Stanley, Bankfoot, Luncarty and Murthly.”

Anyone who wants to get involved in the Men’s Shed can get in touch at stanleyanddistrictmensshed@gmail.com or on 01738 828606.