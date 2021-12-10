Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forestry bosses to cull 185,000 deer amid concerns over ‘unnaturally high’ population

By Peter John Meiklem
December 10 2021, 4.31pm Updated: December 10 2021, 4.34pm
Red deer. Glen Ey.
Forestry managers have announced plans to cull roughly a fifth of Scotland’s current wild deer population over the next five years.

Officials at Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) have published a five-year tender worth between £25-31 million.

FLS officials are looking for partners to cull 150,000 deer. The organisation’s own rangers will cull around 35,000 over the period.

That is only deer on FLS land and will account for only a third of the total national cull.

A FLS ranger at work.

The national cull could be as many as 500,000 animals out of a total estimated population of 1 million in Scotland. Although that population will also increase as calves are born.

Scotland currently has an “unnaturally high” wild deer population, threatening biodiversity and climate change goals, experts say

The planned cull will be larger than those held in previous years.

Previously, contractors killed around 22,000 deer annually, or 110,000 animals over five years.

Why does a Scottish Government agency want to cull deer?

FLS officials estimate deer do around £3 million of damage to woodlands annually.

Ian Fergusson is head of wildlife management at FLS.

He said: “Scotland is facing a substantial challenge in keeping its deer population at a level that is in balance with the environment.

He continued: “As responsible land managers we need to act to achieve the necessary balance within the deer population.

“That is something that can only realistically be attained through evidence-based culls sustained by year round effort.”

Who benefits from the deer cull?

The cull contracts will support up to 100 jobs in the deer management sector. Further jobs in Scotland’s venison processing sector will benefit from the supply of 37,000 fresh carcasses per year.

Mr Fergusson added: “For many years we have delivered our annual culls thanks to the hundreds of highly trained contractors, who work in partnership to the same high professional standards as our own staff.

“We have also engaged with them to present this tender in a way that works best for them and for us.

“So we’re looking forward to there being a substantial response.”

Duncan Orr-Ewing is a spokesman for Scottish Environment LINK’s Deer Group.

He said: “It is widely and urgently recognised that the unnaturally high deer population in Scotland is a significant challenge in trying to restore and regenerate our environment in the light of the climate crisis and biodiversity emergency.

“In the absence of natural predators humane deer culling is the only way to control populations for their own health. And that of the environment in which they depend.”

What happens to the deer carcasses?

The carcasses from FLS cull go into Scotland’s venison processing sector. They are eventually processed into a wide range of food products, sold at home and abroad.

Highland Game managing director Christian Nissen.

Christian Nissen is managing director of Highland Game. The company buys all of the venison produced by FLS.

He said: “Highland Game is proud of the partnership with Forestry and Land Scotland.

“We have had a good working relationship with them for several years. They have always provided us with high quality wild venison.

“It is greatly valued by our customers across the food and drink, and retail sectors.”

