Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of Perth man last seen on Friday

Police have said they are “concerned for the welfare” of a 61-year-old Perth man who was last seen on Friday.

Malcolm Robertson was last seen on the city’s Rannoch Road at 5.30pm on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said he was wearing a grey wool beanie hat, grey jeans and glasses.

Malcolm is described as 5ft 8ins tall, white, with short grey hair and a medium build.

‘Please contact Police Scotland’

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are concerned for the welfare of 61 year old Malcolm Robertson from Perth.

“Please contact Police Scotland with any information on 101 quoting incident PS-20211211-1793.”