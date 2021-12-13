‘Virtually no local services’: Blow for Perthshire village as Post Office will not reopen

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire village’s post office will not reopen after what was supposed to be a temporary closure.

Muthill Post Office – based on Drummond Street – has been closed since May due to “operational reasons”.

But the postmaster has now resigned, meaning the closure will be permanent.

And local politicians have expressed concerns over the loss of the service for the rural community and say all alternatives must be considered.

This is just the latest Post Office closure in Perthshire. Earlier this year, the Luncarty and Stanley branches were shut in a move that was branded shocking and short-sighted.

But amid the branch’s closure, the Post Office says it is looking into how best to restore its services to the Muthill community.

‘Virtually no local services’

Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith hopes to speak to the Post Office as part of efforts to consider the options available.

The Mid Scotland and Fife region representative said: “I have contacted the Post Office having recently received information regarding Muthill post office and the fact that the current closure is to continue.

“Like the entire local community, I want the Post Office to know how disappointed I am to hear this.

“I understand the pressures on local post offices but, in the case of Muthill, it means that there are now virtually no local services available and this comes at the same time as both Crieff and Comrie have suffered from a reduction in post office and banking services.”

She added: “On behalf of the many constituents who have contacted me I am requesting a meeting as soon as possible.

“This continual reduction in services really has a detrimental impact on our rural communities and we need to ensure all alternatives are explored.

“I am keen to hear what options have been considered and what discussions can be had with the community to agree a positive way forward.”

What has the Post Office said?

The Post Office says it is now considering how it can bring back its services for the community but added that Muthill locals would have to use alternative branches in the meantime.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Muthill Post Office has been temporarily closed since May due to operational reasons.

“The Postmaster has now resigned and the branch will not be re-opening at the current location.

“We are looking to see how Post Office services can be restored to the area as soon as possible as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“In the interim alternative branches include King Street and Auchterarder and the Braco Mobile service.”

Post Office closures across Tayside and Fife

Last month, postmaster of Bridgend Post Office Ian Morgan announced his plans to close the Perth branch in early April next year.

And in June, Spar said it would close nine Post Office counters in Tayside and Fife, including Dundee’s Menzieshill branch.

In Fife, Thornton, East Wemyss, Balmullo, Ladybank, Newport-on-Tay and St Andrews branches were affected.